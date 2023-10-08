Chivas vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Chivas vs Atlas Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chivas vs Atlas match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Chivas vs Atlas match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Atlas of October 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM.
Brazil: 10:00 PM.
Chile: 10:00 PM.
Colombia: 8:00 PM.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on Peacock and UNIVERSO.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Azteca 7, Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN and ViX.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM.
Peru: 8:00 PM.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM.
Atlas latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Luis Reyes, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Jaziel Martínez, Jordy Caicedo, Brian Lozano and Augusto Solari.
Chivas' latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Miguel Jiménez, Jesús Orozco, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Alejandro Mayorga, Alan Mozo, Érick Gutiérrez, Fernando Gonzalez, Fernando Beltrán, Ricardo Marín, Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado.
Atlas players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Atlas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Toluca. The player Aldo Rocha (#26) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. The next is the Uruguayan player Brian Lozano (#10), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas (# 12), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Atlas in the tournament
Atlas had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in seventh position in the general table after 4 games won, 3 draws and 3 losses, they have 15 points. Atlas seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Atlas' goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 28, 2023 and resulted in a 3-2 defeat against Puebla at the Jalisco Stadium and in this way they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to follow from Chivas
The next three players are considered key to Chivas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Atlas. Mexican player Roberto Alvarado (#25) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Alexis Vega (#10), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Atlas multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper, Miguel Jiménez (# 23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Chivas in the tournament
The Guadalajara soccer team started the 2023 season of the Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in the eighth position in the general table with 4 games won, 3 tied and 4 lost, achieving 15 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Their last game was on October 1, 2023 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Toluca at the Nemesio Díez Riega Stadium and in this way they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Akron Stadium is located in the city of Zapopan, Jalisco. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 49,850 spectators and is the home of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara. It was inaugurated on July 29, 2010 and its construction cost 200 million dollars.