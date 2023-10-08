Necaxa vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Necaxa vs Puebla in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Puebla match in the Liga MX.
What time is Necaxa vs Puebla match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Puebla of October 08th in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
Where and how to watch Necaxa vs Puebla live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Necaxa vs Puebla in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Necaxa vs Puebla in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Rayos and Camoteros have met 29 times, with 9 wins for the Puebla side, 9 draws and 11 wins for the hydrocalidos, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 encounters between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the Puebla side, while the hydrocalidos have 1 win and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only 2 draws in the last 5 encounters.
Necaxa 1 - 1 Puebla, Apr 14, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 2 - 2 Necaxa, Aug. 16, 2022, Liga MX
Puebla 0 - 1 Necaxa, Apr. 22, 2022, Liga MX
Necaxa 0 - 1 Puebla, Oct. 15, 2021, Liga MX
Puebla 1 - 0 Necaxa, Feb. 26, 2021, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 1 Puebla, Apr 14, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 2 - 2 Necaxa, Aug. 16, 2022, Liga MX
Puebla 0 - 1 Necaxa, Apr. 22, 2022, Liga MX
Necaxa 0 - 1 Puebla, Oct. 15, 2021, Liga MX
Puebla 1 - 0 Necaxa, Feb. 26, 2021, Liga MX
How is Puebla coming?
The visitors are coming from a 1-1 draw against Monterrey in their last game, having in their last 5 games, 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to recover in the tournament.
Puebla 1 - 1 Monterrey, Oct 3, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 2 - 3 Puebla, Sep. 28, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 0 - 2 Pumas UNAM, Sep. 22, 2023, Liga MX
Querétaro 1 - 1 Puebla, Sep. 17, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 0 - 1 Tijuana, Sep. 1, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 1 - 1 Monterrey, Oct 3, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 2 - 3 Puebla, Sep. 28, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 0 - 2 Pumas UNAM, Sep. 22, 2023, Liga MX
Querétaro 1 - 1 Puebla, Sep. 17, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 0 - 1 Tijuana, Sep. 1, 2023, Liga MX
How is Necaxa doing?
The locals lost 1-3 against Cruz Azul in the previous duel, in their last 5 duels they have a regular streak, having 3 ties, 1 loss and 1 win.
Necaxa 1 - 3 Cruz Azul, Oct. 4, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 1 - 1 Necaxa, Sep. 30, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 2 - 5 Necaxa, Sep. 24, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 1 FC Juárez, Sep. 16, 2023, Liga MX
León 1 - 1 Necaxa, Sep. 2, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 3 Cruz Azul, Oct. 4, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 1 - 1 Necaxa, Sep. 30, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 2 - 5 Necaxa, Sep. 24, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 1 FC Juárez, Sep. 16, 2023, Liga MX
León 1 - 1 Necaxa, Sep. 2, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Puebla player
Guillermo Martinez, 28 year old Mexican striker has been in charge of being the goal scorer of the Puebla team in this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 10 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 4 goals in his account, plus 1 assist, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
Watch out for this player of Necaxa
Facundo Batista, 24 year old Uruguayan striker has been in charge of being the scorer of the regios in the beginning of this season, his performance in the team has been good, having in total 9 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 4 goals in his account, plus 1 assist, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.