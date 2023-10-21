Leon vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Leon vs Toluca Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs Toluca match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Leon vs Toluca match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Leon vs Toluca of October 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM.
Argentina: 8:00 PM.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM.
Brazil: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 8:00 PM.
Colombia: 6:00 PM.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on ViX.
Spain: 12:00 AM.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Fox Sports 2 and Fox Sports App.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM.
Peru: 6:00 PM.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM.
Toluca's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Tiago Volpi, Jesús Venegas, Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Mauricio Isais, Brian García, Robert Morales, Maximiliano Araujo and Juan Domínguez.
Tiago Volpi, Jesús Venegas, Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Mauricio Isais, Brian García, Robert Morales, Maximiliano Araujo and Juan Domínguez.
Leon's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Rodolfo Cota, William Tesillo, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Adonis Frias, José Rodríguez, José David Ramírez, Elías Hernández, Omar Fernández, Federico Viñas, José Alvarado and Nico López.
Rodolfo Cota, William Tesillo, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Adonis Frias, José Rodríguez, José David Ramírez, Elías Hernández, Omar Fernández, Federico Viñas, José Alvarado and Nico López.
Players to follow from Toluca
The next three players are considered key to Toluca's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against León. The player Juan Domínguez (# 7) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Jean Meneses (#16), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Atlas multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Tiago Volpi (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Toluca in the tournament
Toluca had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in fifth position in the general table after 4 games won, 6 tied and 2 lost, they have 18 points. Toluca seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Toluca's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 8, 2023 against Querétaro and resulted in a 3-1 victory at the Nemesio Díez Riega Stadium and in this way they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Leon
The next three players are considered key to León's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Toluca. Uruguayan player Federico Viñas (#18) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Elías Hernández (#11), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Toluca multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, Rodolfo Cota (# 30) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Leon in the tournament
The Leon soccer team started the 2023 season of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in ninth position in the general table with 4 games won, 3 tied and 4 lost, achieving 15 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Their last game was on October 8, 2023 against Santos and resulted in a 2-0 victory at the Corona Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The León Stadium is located in the city of León, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 31,297 spectators and is the home of Club León. It was inaugurated on March 1, 1967 and its construction cost 12.5 million pesos.