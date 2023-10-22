América vs Santos Laguna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow América vs Santos Laguna live from Liga MX Apertura 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for América vs Santos Laguna live corresponding to Matchday 14 of Apertura 2023 of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Azteca Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch América vs Santos Laguna online and live from the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
This is the start time of the América vs Santos Laguna match in several countries:
Argentina: 15 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 14 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 15 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 15 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 13 hours on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 13 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 21 hours on VIX+
Spain: 18 hours without transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 15 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 13 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 14 hours at Claro Sports
Venezuela: 14 hours on Claro Sports
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last lineup for Santos Laguna!
This is the team's latest lineup: Tiago Volpi, Adrián Mora, Andres Mosquera, Maximiliano Araujo, Brian García, Jesús Angulo, Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz, Pedro Raúl, Jean Meneses and Juan Domínguez.
Harold Preciado, a must see player!
The Santos Laguna forward arrives as one of the important references of the team and as the top scorer who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 3 goals and 1 assist so far in the regular season, becoming the team's top scorer. What Preciado should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Duván Vergara and Juan Brunetta for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season.
How does Santos arrive?
The Santos team closed a bad last season, being left out of the Liga MX Liguilla in the quarterfinals. For this, the team was reinforced with Juan Brunetta, Pedro Aquino and Alejandro Gómez to strengthen all areas of the team and try to score as many points as possible. Those led by Pablo Repetto have had a better start than last season, and are placed in tenth place in the Liga MX with 4 points, after 1 win, 1 draw and 0 losses. With these results, those from Laguna are looking to have a great end to the season to try for the team to show better football and get into the Liguilla. Some interesting player names are Harold Preciado, Carlos Acevedo, Félix Torres, Matheus Doria and Lucas González. Now the team has the mission of changing the result of the previous season and seeking to reach the Grand Final of the Liga MX.
America's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Luis Malagón, Ramón Juárez, Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Fuentes, Kevin Alvarez, Diego Valdés, Alvaro Fidalgo, Julián Quiñones, Jonathan Rodríguez and Alejandro Zendejas.
Henry Martín, player to watch!
The Águilas striker starts a new campaign looking to continue showing that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Mexican closed the season in good shape with a low scoring rate in the previous championship with 13 goals in 16 matches played. Henry continues to be a fundamental piece of the Águilas' defensive defense and continues to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the Liga MX Liguilla. The Mexican must manage to work more with Julián Quiñones to create a fear offensive.
How does America get here?
The Águilas del América enter the BBVA Bancomer Stadium as last in the table and being one of the worst defenses in the tournament with 14 goals conceded so far in Clausura 2022. This week, the most important news for the club was the departure of Santiago Solari as coach of the Azulcremas. The club is looking for a new strategist to try to turn around this bad tournament and ensure that the Águilas get into the Liguilla at all costs. For this duel, América appointed an interim coaching staff with Fernando Ortiz at the helm to direct this day's match. The Águilas will seek to take advantage of the duel against the Rayados so that it is the beginning of a good streak that brings them closer to playoff positions and the tournament can end in a more decent way. At the moment, the team has a record of 1 win, 3 draws and 4 losses.
Where's the game?
The Azteca Stadium located in the city of CDMX will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Apertura 2023 regular season of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 30,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1954.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the América vs Santos Laguna match, corresponding to Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Azteca Stadium, at 9 p.m.