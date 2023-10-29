Chivas vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chivas vs Tigres live corresponding to Matchday 14 of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Akron Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Tigres online and live from the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
This is the start time of the Chivas vs Tigres match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 21 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Ecuador: 20 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 21 hours on VIX+
Spain: 03 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 21 hours on Claro Sports
Last Tigres lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino, Francisco Córdova, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, André-Pierre Gignac, Diego Lainez and Luis Quiñones.
André-Pierre Gignac, a must see player!
The Tigres striker starts a new campaign looking to continue showing that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Colombian started the season in good shape, at the moment he has 5 goals and 2 assists in 13 games played. . The Frenchman continues to be a fundamental piece of the Tigres' offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to get into the Liga MX league. Gignac will have to work more with Diego Lainez, Sebastián Cordova and Nico Ibañez to create a fear offensive.
How does Tigres arrive?
The Tigres arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 outside of the playoffs, the team finished with 22 points after 6 wins, 4 draws and 7 losses in the Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors for seeking to make an important change in the team, the coaching staff was renewed with the arrival of Marco “Chima” Ruíz and players such as Diego Lainez, Nicolas Ibañez and Fernando Gorriarán also arrived, to reinforce , mainly, the team's offense. The Tigres have a deep squad and it is expected that they will obtain the expected results. The start of this campaign was negative as they went with a streak of 3 losses in their last 4 games against Chivas, Chivas and Monterrey. The Tigres are in sixth place in Clausura 2023 with 21 points, after 6 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses. So far, the team has begun to adapt to the Mexican coach's style of play and has begun to show positive improvement after qualifying for the next round of the CONCACAF Champions League. The Tigers will try to take advantage of this game to continue climbing positions in the table.
Last Chivas lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Miguel Jiménez, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Jesús Orozco, Alan Mozo, Fernando Gonzalez, Víctor Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán, Ricardo Marín and Isaac Brizuela.
Alexis Vega, player to watch!
The Chivas forward continues this campaign trying to regain his level and earn a place among the starters of the club. Vega started the Apertura in a good way with 1 goal and 2 assists. The Mexican forward's main objective is to be a reference in Guadalajara's offense and be able to take the team to the Liguilla. However, this objective has not been met and the player is having a hard time being the driving force behind the team's lead.
How does Chivas get here?
The Chivas reach the middle of the tournament without achieving a single victory, they began the Apertura 2023 with a goalless draw against Juarez, generating mixed comments towards the team, however, from there, the team has foundered until it is positioned in the seventeenth position in the Liga MX, only above Querétaro, with 6 points, after 0 wins, 6 draws and 2 losses. The Apertura 2023 ended with the elimination of Chivas against Puebla in the playoff duel, which is why the objective of this campaign is to get Chivas into the Liguilla and continue with Michel Leaño's process. The main problem for Chivas is the lead, the team only has 5 goals in the season, being the worst offense of the tournament. Players like Santiago Ormeño, Alan Mozo and Fernando González arrived to reinforce the team, but they have not managed to adapt to the team, generating negative comments towards them. Chivas is under a lot of pressure from the fans and another setback is expected against Tigres, so there is no solution to the bad tournament.
Where's the game?
The Akron Stadium located in the city of CDMX will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Apertura 2023 regular season of Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 30,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1954.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chivas vs Tigres match, corresponding to Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Akron Stadium, at 9 p.m.