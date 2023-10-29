Monterrey vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is the Monterrey vs America match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs America of October 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:10 PM.
Bolivia: 10:10 PM.
Chile: 11:10 PM.
Colombia: 9:10 PM.
Ecuador: 9:10 PM.
United States (ET): 11:10 PM on Univision and TUDN.
Mexico: 9:10 PM on TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa and ViX.
Paraguay: 11:10 PM.
Peru: 10:10 PM.
Uruguay: 11:10 PM.
America's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Luis Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, Kevin Álvarez, Jonathan dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones and Leo Suárez.
Monterrey's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Esteban Andrada, Sebastián Vegas, Víctor Guzmán, Jesús Gallardo, Stefan Medina, Luis Romo, Omar Govea, Jordi Cortizo, Maximiliano Meza, Ali Avila and Sergio Canales.
America's Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to América's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Monterrey. Colombian player Julián Quiñones (#33) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Diego Valdés (#10) is another play distributor on the field who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Luis Malagón (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
America in the tournament
America had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in first position in the general table after 9 games won, 3 tied and 1 lost, they have 30 points. America seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. America's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 21, 2023 against Santos and resulted in a 4-3 victory at the Azteca Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Monterrey
The next three players are considered key to Monterrey's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the game against América. The player Rogelio Funes Mori (# 7) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Next is midfielder Omar Govea (#5), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada (# 1), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Monterrey in the tournament
The Monterrey soccer team started the 2023 Liga MX season (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in third position in the general table with 7 games won, 2 tied and 3 lost, achieving 23 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Their last game was on October 25, 2023 against Tijuana and resulted in a 3-1 victory at the BBVA Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The BBVA Stadium is located in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 53,500 spectators and is the home of the Rayados del Monterrey. It was inaugurated on August 2, 2015 and cost 200 million dollars to build.