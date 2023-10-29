Toluca vs Atletico San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Toluca vs Atletico San Luis Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toluca vs Atletico San Luis match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Toluca vs Atletico San Luis match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Toluca vs Atletico San Luis of October 29th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM.
Brazil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 1:00 PM.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM.
United States (ET): 2:00 PM on ViX and FOX Sports.
Spain: 8:00 PM.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on TUDN, ViX and Azteca 7.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM.
Last lineup of Toluca
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Tiago Volpi, Jesús Venegas, Valber Huerta, Andres Mosquera, Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Mauricio Isais, Brian García, Robert Morales, Maximiliano Araujo and Juan Domínguez.
Last lineup of Atletico San Luis
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Players to follow from Atletico San Luis
The next three players are considered key to Atlético San Luis' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Toluca. The player Léo Bonatini (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Dieter Villalpando (#10), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Toluca multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper, Diego Urtiaga (#32) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Atletico San Luis in the tournament
The San Luis soccer team started the 2023 season of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in fourth position in the general table with 7 games won, 1 tied and 5 lost, achieving 22 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Atlético San Luis's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and in this way get closer to its objective, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 25, 2023 and resulted in a 3-2 defeat against FC Juárez at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium and in this way they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to follow from Toluca
The next three players are considered key to Toluca's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against San Luis. The player Juan Domínguez (# 7) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Jean Meneses (#16), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Atlas multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Tiago Volpi (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
Toluca in the tournament
Toluca had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in eighth position in the general table after 4 games won, 6 tied and 3 lost, they have 18 points. Toluca seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on October 21, 2023 and resulted in a 1-0 defeat against León at the León Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Nemesio Díez Riega Stadium is located in the city of Toluca, State of Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and is the home of Club Toluca. It was inaugurated on May 18, 1999 and cost 25 million US dollars.