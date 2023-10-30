Santos vs Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Santos vs Juarez in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Juarez match in the Liga MX.
What time is Santos vs Juarez match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Santos vs Juarez of October 29th in several countries:
Mexico: 19:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
USA: 21:00 ET
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Spain: 05:00 hours
Where and how to watch Santos vs Juárez live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Santos vs Juárez in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Juarez coming?
The visitors are coming off a 3-2 win over Atletico San Luis in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 1 win, 0 draws and 4 losses, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to rebound in the tournament.
FC Juárez 3 - 2 Atlético de San Luis, Oct. 25, 2023, Liga MX
FC Juárez 0 - 1 Pachuca, Oct. 20, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 3 - 1 FC Juárez, Oct. 7, 2023, Liga MX
Tijuana 5 - 1 FC Juárez, Sep. 29, 2023, Liga MX
FC Juárez 1 - 2 Atlas, Sep. 22, 2023, Liga MX
How are Santos doing?
The locals lost 4-3 against America in the previous duel, in their last 5 duels they have a regular streak, having 0 draws, 4 defeats and 1 win.
América 4 - 3 Santos, Oct. 21, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 0 - 2 Leon, Oct. 8, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 2 - 1 Tijuana, Oct. 4, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 2 - 5 Necaxa, Sep. 24, 2023, Liga MX
Pachuca 3 - 2 Santos, Sep. 18, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Santos player
Harold Preciado, 29 year old Colombian striker has been in charge of being the goal scorer of the Warriors this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 12 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 9 goals in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.
Watch out for this Juarez player
Avilés Hurtado, a 36 year old Colombian forward, has been the goal scorer for the border team this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 9 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 6 goals in his account, in addition to 2 assists, so he is expected to start on the right foot in this tournament.