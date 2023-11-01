Toluca vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Toluca vs Puebla on Match day 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Toluca vs Puebla live on Match day 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Nemesio Diez. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage.
Others games tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to this match, the following matches will be played on matchday 15: Querétaro vs Chivas, León vs Pumas, Monterrey vs Necaxa, Atlas vs Pachuca, Cruz Azul vs Juárez, Mazatlán vs Santos, San Luis vs America and Tijuana vs Tigres are the matches that will be played on matchday 15.
Where and how to watch Toluca vs Puebla online live in Liga MX Match day 15 in the Apertura 2023
The Toluca vs Puebla match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel.
The Toluca vs Puebla match can be tuned into the Vix+ streams.
Nemesio Diez
Toluca's stadium, one of the most important in Liga MX, has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 8, 1954, will be the setting for the Toluca vs Puebla match where we will surely have a great entrance with fans who do not abandon their teams in this final part of the regular phase in the Apertura 2023.
What time is the Toluca vs Puebla match day 15 of the Liga MX in the Apertura 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Toluca vs Puebla match on 31 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
United States: 20:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 12:00 noon
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 09:00
South Africa: 09:00
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for what promises to be a very exciting game in this Mexican football double-header on matchday 15 of the Apertura 2023.
Background
The antecedents lean towards Puebla since they have met in 15 occasions leaving a record of 6 games won for Puebla, 4 draws and 5 wins for Toluca, in spite of these antecedents the favorite to win tomorrow will be Toluca, since they live a better present and will have the advantage of playing in their house and with their fans.
How does Puebla fare?
On the other hand, Puebla comes from a one-goal draw against Pachuca, Puebla for its part lives a different present as it is in the penultimate position with 13 points and a record of 3 games won, 4 draws and 7 games with defeats, will seek against Toluca to get 3 points that look very complicated because they are away, but no doubt a very exciting match is expected, full of goals and intensity in this 15th match day of the Apertura 2023.
How does Toluca fare?
Toluca comes from defeating San Luis 3-1, in the general table of the Liga MX, they are in the 5th position with a record of 5 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses, they will look for tomorrow to get their second consecutive win against Puebla, looking to close in the best way the regular phase of the Apertura 2023, if they win tomorrow they could be in the third position where they would have direct pass to the Quarter Finals, in this way Toluca arrives to the 15th round of the Mexican tournament.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Toluca vs Puebla match day 15 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at Estadio Nemesio Diez at 19:00.