Tijuana vs Tigres UANL LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

Update Live Commentary
Follow here Tijuana vs Tigres UANL Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tijuana vs Tigres UANL match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Tijuana vs Tigres UANL match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Tijuana vs Tigres UANL of November 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 11:05 PM.
Bolivia: 10:05 PM.
Chile: 11:05 PM.
Colombia: 9:05 PM.
Ecuador: 9:05 PM.
United States (ET): 11:05 PM on ViX.
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico and ViX.
Paraguay: 11:05 PM.
Peru: 10:05 PM.
Uruguay: 11:05 PM.
Last lineup of Tijuana
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Antonio Rodríguez, Nicolás Diaz, Kevin Balanta, Francisco Contreras, Diego Zaragoza, Kevin Castañeda, Christian Rivera, Fernando Madrigal, Carlos González, Silvio Martínez and Eduardo Armenta.
Last lineup of Tigres UANL
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Jesús Garza, Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Luis Quiñones, Fernando Gorriarán, Nicolás Ibáñez and André-Pierre Gignac.
Tigres UANL players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Tigres UANL's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against León. The player Francisco Córdova (# 17) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He was the top scorer last season with 6 goals in 7 games played, he is a player with a lot of experience and we could see him score on Wednesday. The next is the Mexican player Diego Lainez (#16), he plays in the midfielder position, in the last tournament he stood out for his assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against León multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 37-year-old goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzmán (# 1), the Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. on Wednesday.
Tigres UANL in the tournament
The Monterrey soccer team started the 2023 Liga MX season (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in second position in the general table with 8 games won, 4 draws and 2 lost, achieving 28 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Tigres UANL's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 28, 2023 and resulted in a 4-0 victory against Guadalajara at the Jalisco Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Tijuana
The next three players are considered key to Tijuana's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against León. Paraguayan player Carlos González (#32) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Next is midfielder Kevin Castañeda (#10), he is another distributor of play on the field who is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper, Antonio Rodríguez (# 2), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. on Wednesday.
Tijuana in the tournament
Tijuana had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in eighth position in the general table after 6 games won, 2 tied and 6 lost, they have 20 points. Tijuana seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on October 29, 2023 and resulted in a 2-0 victory against Atlas at the Caliente Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Tijuana vs Tigres UANL!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.