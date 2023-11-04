Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Tigres UANL vs Atletico San Luis of November 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM.
Brazil: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 8:00 PM.
Colombia: 6:00 PM.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on TUDN USA and Univision.
Spain: 12:00 AM.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ViX and Afizzionados.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM.
Peru: 6:00 PM.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM.
Last lineup of Tigres UANL
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Jesús Garza, Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Luis Quiñones, Fernando Gorriarán, Nicolás Ibáñez and André-Pierre Gignac.
Last lineup of Atletico San Luis
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Players to follow from Atletico San Luis
The next three players are considered key to Atlético San Luis' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Tigres UANL. The player Léo Bonatini (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Dieter Villalpando (#10), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Tigres UANL so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper, Diego Urtiaga (#32) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Atletico San Luis in the tournament
The San Luis soccer team started the 2023 season of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in sixth position in the general table with 7 games won, 1 tied and 7 lost, achieving 22 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Atlético San Luis's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and in this way get closer to its objective, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on November 1, 2023 and resulted in a 1-0 defeat against América at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium and in this way they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Tigres UANL players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Tigres UANL's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against León. The player Francisco Córdova (# 17) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He was the top scorer last season with 6 goals in 7 games played, he is a player with a lot of experience and we could see him score on Saturday. The next is the Mexican player Diego Lainez (#16), he plays in the midfielder position, in the last tournament he stood out for his assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against León multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 37-year-old goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzmán (# 1), the Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Tigres UANL in the tournament
Tigres UANL had a good start in the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in second position in the general table after 8 games won, 4 tied and 3 lost, they have 28 points. Tigres UANL seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on November 1, 2023 and resulted in a 2-0 loss against Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
