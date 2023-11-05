Necaxa vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Necaxa vs Mazatlan in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Mazatlan match in the Liga MX.
What time is Necaxa vs Mazatlan match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Mazatlan of November 05th in several countries:
Mexico: 16:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
USA: 18:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
Where and how to watch Necaxa vs Mazatlan live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Necaxa vs Mazatlan in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Mazatlan coming?
The visitors are coming off a 3-1 win over Santos in their last game, with 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses in their last 5 games, so they may not be confident at the start of the season and may be able to bounce back in the tournament.
Mazatlan FC 3 - 1 Santos, Nov 1, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 3 - 0 Querétaro, Oct. 27, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 1 - 3 Mazatlán FC, Oct. 20, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 1 - 2 América, Oct. 6, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 2 - 3 Tigres UANL, Sep. 30, 2023, Liga MX
How is Necaxa doing?
The locals lost 3-0 against Monterrey in the previous duel, in their last 5 duels they have a regular streak, having 0 ties, 4 defeats and 1 win.
Monterrey 3 - 0 Necaxa, Oct. 31, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 0 Pumas UNAM, Oct 27, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético de San Luis 4 - 0 Necaxa, Oct. 22, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 2 Puebla, Oct. 8, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 3 Cruz Azul, Oct. 4, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Mazatlan player
Luis Amarilla, 28 year old Paraguayan forward, has been the second scorer of the cannoners this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 10 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 4 goals in his account, plus 1 assist, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot, in addition to replacing the low of Ake Loba.
Watch out for this player of Necaxa
Facundo Batista, 24 year old Uruguayan striker has been in charge of being the scorer of the hydrocalidos this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 12 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 4 goals in his account, plus 1 assist, so he hopes that in this tournament he starts with the right foot.