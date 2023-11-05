Pachuca vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Pachuca vs Monterrey Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Monterrey match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Pachuca vs Monterrey match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Monterrey of November 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:05 PM.
Bolivia: 10:05 PM.
Chile: 11:05 PM.
Colombia: 9:05 PM.
Ecuador: 9:05 PM.
United States (ET): 11:05 PM on TUDN and Univision.
Mexico: 9:05 PM on Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico and ViX.
Paraguay: 11:05 PM.
Peru: 10:05 PM.
Uruguay: 11:05 PM.
Monterrey's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Esteban Andrada, Sebastián Vegas, Víctor Guzmán, Jesús Gallardo, Stefan Medina, Luis Romo, Omar Govea, Jordi Cortizo, Maximiliano Meza, Ali Avila and Sergio Canales.
Pachuca's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Carlos Moreno, Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Rodriguez, Byron Castillo, Elias Montiel, Celso Ortiz, Bryan González, Marino Hinestroza, Roberto de la Rosa and Érick Sánchez.
Players to watch from Monterrey
The next three players are considered key to Monterrey's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the game against América. The player Rogelio Funes Mori (# 7) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Next is midfielder Omar Govea (#5), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada (# 1), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Monterrey in the tournament
Monterrey had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in third position in the general table after 8 games won, 2 tied and 4 lost, they have 26 points. Monterrey seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Monterrey's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 31, 2023 against Necaxa and resulted in a 3-0 victory at the BBVA Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Pachuca
The next three players are considered key to Pachuca's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Monterrey. Mexican player Roberto de la Rosa (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Érick Sánchez (#10), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Monterrey multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 25-year-old goalkeeper, Carlos Moreno (#25) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Pachuca in the tournament
The Pachuca soccer team started the 2023 Liga MX season (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in eleventh position in the general table with 4 games won, 7 tied and 4 lost, achieving 19 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Their last game was on November 1, 2023 against Atlas and resulted in a 2-0 victory at the Jalisco Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Pachuca vs Monterrey!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.