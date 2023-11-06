Santos vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Santos vs Toluca in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Toluca match in the Liga MX.
What time is Santos vs Toluca match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Santos vs Toluca of November 05th in several countries:
México: 18:05 horas CDMX
Argentina: 21:05 horas
Chile: 21:05 horas
Colombia: 19:05 horas
Perú: 19:05 horas
EE.UU.: 20:05 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:05 horas
Uruguay: 21:05 horas
Paraguay: 20:05 horas
España: 04:05 horas
México: 18:05 horas CDMX
Argentina: 21:05 horas
Chile: 21:05 horas
Colombia: 19:05 horas
Perú: 19:05 horas
EE.UU.: 20:05 horas ET
Ecuador: 19:05 horas
Uruguay: 21:05 horas
Paraguay: 20:05 horas
España: 04:05 horas
Where and how to watch Santos vs Toluca and live stream
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Santos vs Toluca in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Santos vs Toluca in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How is Toluca coming?
The visitors come from losing to Puebla 0-1 in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to recover in the tournament.
Toluca 0 - 1 Puebla, Oct. 31, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 3 - 1 Atlético de San Luis, Oct. 29, 2023, Liga MX
Leon 1 - 0 Toluca, Oct. 21, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 3 - 1 Querétaro, Oct. 8, 2023, MX League
Tigres UANL 2 - 2 Toluca, Oct. 4, 2023, MX League
Toluca 0 - 1 Puebla, Oct. 31, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 3 - 1 Atlético de San Luis, Oct. 29, 2023, Liga MX
Leon 1 - 0 Toluca, Oct. 21, 2023, Liga MX
Toluca 3 - 1 Querétaro, Oct. 8, 2023, MX League
Tigres UANL 2 - 2 Toluca, Oct. 4, 2023, MX League
How are Santos doing?
The locals lost 3-1 against Mazatlan in the previous duel, in their last 5 duels they have a regular streak, having 0 draws, 3 defeats and 2 wins.
Mazatlan FC 3 - 1 Santos, Nov. 1, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 5 - 1 FC Juarez, Oct. 29, 2023, Liga MX
América 4 - 3 Santos, Oct. 21, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 0 - 2 León, Oct. 8, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 2 - 1 Tijuana, Oct. 4, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 3 - 1 Santos, Nov. 1, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 5 - 1 FC Juarez, Oct. 29, 2023, Liga MX
América 4 - 3 Santos, Oct. 21, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 0 - 2 León, Oct. 8, 2023, Liga MX
Santos 2 - 1 Tijuana, Oct. 4, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Santos player
Harold Preciado, 29 year old Colombian striker has been the goal scorer of the Warriors this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 14 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 11 goals in his account, in addition to 0 assists, so he hopes that in this tournament he will be on the right foot.
Watch out for this Toluca player
Tiago Volpi, 32 year old Brazilian goalkeeper has been the goal scorer for the Devils this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 15 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 4 goals in his account, in addition to 5 unbeaten goals, so he hopes that in this tournament he will be on the right foot.