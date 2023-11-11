Querétaro vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Querétaro vs Monterrey live from the Liga MX Apertura 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Querétaro vs Monterrey live corresponding to the Apertura 2023 of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Corregidora Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Querétaro vs Monterrey online and live from the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
This is the start time of the Querétaro vs Monterrey match in several countries:
Argentina: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 19 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 20 hours without transmission
Chile: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 18 hours at Claro Sports
Ecuador: 18 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 19 hours on VIX
Spain: 00 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 17 hours on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 18 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Venezuela: 19 hours on Claro Sports
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Monterrey's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Esteban Andrada, Sebastián Vegas, Víctor Guzmán, Jesús Gallardo, Stefan Medina, Luis Romo, Omar Govea, Maximiliano Meza, Jesús Corona, Rogelio Funes Mori and Germán Berterame.
Rogelio Funes Mori, a must see player!
The Monterrey striker arrives as one of the team's important references and as one of the best scorers and assisters who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 12 goals and 1 assist so far in the regular season, becoming a great reference on the field. What Funes Morí should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Germán Berterame and Joao Rojas for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season.
How does Monterrey arrive?
The Rayados arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 outside the Liguilla in the Semifinals, falling against their greatest rival, the Tigres UANL, the team finished with 40 points after 13 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses in the Liga MX. Some interesting players on this squad are Rogelio Funes Mori, Héctor Moreno, Jesús Gallardo, Luis Romo, Jordi Cortizo and Germán Berterame. Monterrey has a great depth of squad and this has given the expected results, the start of this campaign was positive by adding in their first games against Atlas and Mazatlán. For this season the team made many moves with significant losses and the incorporation of Sergio Canales, Omar Govea and Daniel Parra. Currently the team is in second place in the Liga MX with 32 points, after 10 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses.
Querétaro's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Guillermo Allison, Miguel Barbieri, Emanuel Gularte, Jaime Valencia, Omar Mendoza, Federico Lértora, Kevin Escamilla, Raúl Sandoval, Pablo Barrera, Ettson Ayón and Raúl Zúñiga.
Pablo Barrera, a must see player!
The Gallos midfielder seeks to be one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. Pablo Barrera fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different goal options. The arrival of the winger a few seasons ago was one of the ones that caught the most attention for the people of Queretaro and little by little he has been earning a starting position in the team. What Barrera should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Camilo Sanvezzo and Federico Lértora for a fearsome offense that maintains a good pace throughout the season.
How does Queretaro get here?
Los Gallos arrive after completing the Clausura 2023 within the playoffs, the team finished with 20 points after 4 wins, 8 draws and 5 losses in the Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors in seeking to carry out a major restructuring within the team; players such as Emmanuel Gularte, Jordan Sierra, Marco García, Camilo Sanvezzo and Guillermo Allison arrived to mainly reinforce the team's offense. Querétaro does not have a great depth of squad, however, it has given the expected results, the start of this campaign has been very even with a victory and a defeat in its first games against San Luis and Santos Laguna. Currently the team is in thirteenth place in the table with 3 points. Los Gallos will seek to continue showing improvements after several tournaments with poor results and return to a Liguilla.
Where's the game?
The Corregidora Stadium located in the city of Querétaro will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023 Apertura of the MX League. This stadium has capacity for 34,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1985.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Querétaro vs Monterrey match, corresponding to the duel on Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Corregidora Stadium, at 7 p.m.