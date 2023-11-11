San Luis vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here San Luis vs Santos Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Luis vs Santos match for the Liga MX.
What time is the San Luis vs Santos match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game San Luis vs Santos of November 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM.
Brazil: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 8:00 PM.
Colombia: 6:00 PM.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ViX+.
Spain: 12:00 AM.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM.
Peru: 6:00 PM.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM.
Last lineup of San Luis
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Last lineup of Santos
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Gibrán Lajud, Dória, Félix Torres, Omar Campos, Ismael Govea, Juan Brunetta, Pedro Aquino, Alan Cervantes, Harold Preciado, Duván Vergara and Emerson Rodríguez.
Santos players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Santos' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the game against San Luis. Colombian player Harold Preciado (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Duván Vergara (#11), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Pumas UNAM so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper, Gibrán Lajud (#25) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Santos in the tournament
The Torreón soccer team started the 2023 season of the Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in eleventh position in the general table with 6 games won, 2 draws and 8 lost, achieving 20 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Santos' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 28, 2023 and resulted in a 4-0 victory against Guadalajara at the Jalisco Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to follow from San Luis
The next three players are considered key to Atlético San Luis' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Santos. The player Léo Bonatini (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Dieter Villalpando (#10), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Tigres UANL so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper, Diego Urtiaga (#32) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
San Luis in the tournament
San Luis had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in sixth position in the general table after 7 games won, 2 tied and 7 lost, they have 23 points. San Luis seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on October 29, 2023 and resulted in a 2-0 victory against Atlas at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium is located in the city of San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and is the home of Club Atlético de San Luis. It was inaugurated on May 18, 1999 and cost 25 million US dollars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: San Luis vs Santos!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.