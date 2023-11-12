Pumas vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Pumas vs Chivas live corresponding to Matchday 17 of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Estadio Olimpico Universitario. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Chivas online and live from the Liga MX Apertura 2023?
This is the start time of the Pumas vs Chivas match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 21 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Ecuador: 20 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 21 hours on VIX+
Spain: 03 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 21 hours on Claro Sports
Last Pumas lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Julio González, Lisandro Magallán, Nathan Silva, Adrián Aldrete, Jesús Rivas, Santiago Trigos, Ulises Rivas, César Huerta, Eduardo Salvio, Juan Dinenno and Gabriel Fernandez.
César Huerta, player to follow!
The Pumas forward starts a new campaign looking to continue showing that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Mexican started the season in good shape, at the moment he has 8 goals and 2 assists in 14 games played. . “Chino” Huerta continues to be a fundamental piece of the Pumas offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to get into the League group MX. Likewise, his performance has led him to be called up by the Mexican National Team. “Chino” will have to work more with Eduardo Salvio and Juan Dinneno to create a fear offensive.
How does Pumas get here?
Those from UNAM arrive after starting this new tournament with the aim of fighting for the title again. The team comes to this match after playing some preparation games, after the bad season in the Clausura 2023 where they finished in fourteenth place, outside of the playoffs, with 18 points, after 5 wins, 3 draws and 9 losses. This is why the team brought in Antonio Mohamed as coach to close the previous campaign and now give it a complete cycle to seek to return to the Liguilla. The Pumas seem to have recovered part of the good play that characterized them and with the help of Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio, Julio González, Nathan Silva, Pablo Bennevendo and César Huerta, they have found a strong backbone. At the moment, Pumas is in fifth place with 25 points, after 7 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses.
Last Chivas lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Miguel Jiménez, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Jesús Orozco, Alan Mozo, Fernando Gonzalez, Víctor Guzmán, Fernando Beltrán, Ricardo Marín and Isaac Brizuela.
Alexis Vega, player to watch!
The Chivas forward continues this campaign trying to regain his level and earn a place among the 23 who will go to Qatar 2022 this year. Vega started the Apertura in a good way with 1 goal and 2 assists. The Mexican forward's main objective is to be a reference in Guadalajara's offense and be able to take the team to the Liguilla. However, this objective has not been met and the player is having a hard time being the driving force behind the team's lead.
How does Chivas arrive?
Chivas reach the end of the tournament with a good moment, they started the Apertura 2023 with a goalless draw against Juarez, generating mixed comments towards the team, however, from there, the team has risen to position itself in the fourth position in the Liga MX, with 27 points, after 8 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses. The Apertura 2023 ended with the elimination of Chivas against Puebla in the playoff duel, which is why the objective of this campaign is to get Chivas into the Liguilla and continue with Michel Leaño's process. The main problem for Chivas is the lead, the team only has 5 goals in the season, being the worst offense of the tournament. Players like Erick Gutierrez and Zahid Muñoz arrived to reinforce the team and they have managed to adapt to the team, generating positive comments towards them. Chivas is under a lot of pressure from the fans and against Pumas a victory is expected to close the regular tournament in a good way and reach the Liguilla strongly.
Where's the game?
The Estadio Olimpico Universitario located in the city of CDMX will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the regular season of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 30,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1954.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pumas vs Chivas match, corresponding to Matchday 17 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Olympic University Stadium, at 7 p.m.