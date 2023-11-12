Tigres UANL vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres UANL vs America match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Tigres UANL vs America match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Tigres UANL vs America of November 11th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:10 PM.
Bolivia: 10:10 PM.
Chile: 11:10 PM.
Colombia: 9:10 PM.
Ecuador: 9:10 PM.
United States (ET): 10:10 PM on TUDN and Univision.
Mexico: 9:10 PM on Canal 5, TUDN, Afizzionados and ViX.
Paraguay: 11:10 PM.
Peru: 10:10 PM.
Uruguay: 11:10 PM
Last lineup of Tigres UANL
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Diego Reyes, Jesús Angulo, Jesús Garza, Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Luis Quiñones, Fernando Gorriarán, Nicolás Ibáñez and André-Pierre Gignac.
Last lineup of America
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Luis Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Israel Reyes, Salvador Reyes, Kevin Álvarez, Jonathan dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sánchez, Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones and Leo Suárez.
America's Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to América's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Monterrey. Colombian player Julián Quiñones (#33) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Diego Valdés (#10) is another play distributor on the field who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper Luis Malagón (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
America in the tournament
América had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in first position in the general table after 12 games won, 3 tied and 1 lost, with 39 points. America seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. America's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on November 4, 2023 against Tijuana and resulted in a 3-0 victory at the Azteca Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Tigres UANL players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Tigres UANL's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against León. The player Francisco Córdova (# 17) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He was the top scorer last season with 6 goals in 7 games played, he is a player with a lot of experience and we could see him score on Saturday. The next is the Mexican player Diego Lainez (#16), he plays in the midfielder position, in the last tournament he stood out for his assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against León multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 37-year-old goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzmán (# 1), the Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Tigres UANL in the tournament
Tigres UANL had a good start to the 2023 Liga MX season, they are in third position in the general table after 8 games won, 5 tied and 3 lost, they have 29 points. Tigres UANL seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on November 4, 2023 and resulted in a 2-2 draw against Atlético de San Luis at the Estadio Universitario and in this way they achieved another tie in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The University Stadium is located in the city of Nuevo León, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 42,500 spectators and is the home of Tigres de la UANL. It was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 and its construction cost 23 million pesos.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Tigres UANL vs America!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.