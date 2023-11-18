Monterrey vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Women's Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterrey vs Tigres live, as well as the latest information from BBVA Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Tigres live online
The match will be televised on Fox Sports.
Monterrey vs Tigres can be tuned in from Fox Sports Premium live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Tigres player
Maricarmen Reyes, Midfielder. At 23 years of age, she has become the goal scoring champion, scoring 15 times. Without a doubt, having the goal scoring champion gives confidence that the team will be able to score, Tigres wants to play in another final and this is a great test to measure the level they are really at.
Watch out for this Rayadas player
Christina Burkenroad, forward. One of the best players in the league, with 30 years old she is living her best moments as a striped player, she is currently the top scorer of the team in this tournament scoring 10 goals in 14 games played, no doubt for this series her participation will be fundamental and there is no doubt that she will score.
Latest Tigres lineup
Santiago, Espinoza, Antonio, Delgado, Mayor, Ovalle, Farral, Cruz, Rodríguez, Gutierrez, Reyes.
Latest Rayadas lineup
Tajonar, Bernal, Calderon, Calderon, Bernal, Del Campo, Giammona, Perez, Servin, Simental, Seoposenwe, Burkenroad.
Background
In the most recent duel of the women's regional classic, Rayadas defeated Tigres by a score of 3-1. This will be the eighth semifinal series between the two teams in the final stages, so there is no doubt that it will be a great matchup, not only because of what is at stake, but also because of the great squads.
Arbitration quartet
Central: Francia Gonzalez. Assistants: Jessica Morales and Gustavo Padilla. Fourth official: Damaris Jimenez.
Tigres the rival to beat
Tigres is undoubtedly a team that has invested a lot in having a large, high-quality squad, on a par with the men's team, which is why they are currently the team with the most titles in the Women's MX League; this tournament they closed as leaders after three tournaments without being able to do so, but the gap between the other teams has undoubtedly narrowed, and as was to be expected the decisive duels will be between the big 4 and due to the level of these teams, There is no clear favorite, Tigres, being the biggest winners, has the advantage of knowing how to play at these levels, besides being the runner-up, they will be looking for revenge and to regain their crown, but they know that Rayadas is dangerous, both have a lot to win, a defeat will always be very painful and neither is looking for that, the best thing for Tigres will be to get the result and at home and with their people do what they know best.
Rayadas must take advantage at home
Rayadas has been a very regular team in past tournaments, managing not to drop out of the first two places in the table, however, they did not manage to become champions in those tournaments, for the Apertura 2023 the team was not at its best, obtaining more draws than expected, with the announcement that their current coach will leave the institution, there will surely also be changes in the roster, The base of the team is very competitive, but to continue competing at the highest level, they will reinforce as they have been doing, the series against Tigres looks very complicated, but without a doubt it is well balanced, Tigres has not been the great dominator either, the defense for Rayadas must be more concentrated to avoid surprises in the first leg.
Another spectacular closing
The Liga MX Women's League reaches its semifinal stage and as expected, the 4 big 4 of the Women's league will face each other in two spectacular classics, again what for many is the final ahead, will be in semis, Rayadas vs Amazonas, one of the duels with the most reinforced squads in the league, a match that is forbidden to lose, now has the weight to send the winner to the final, so it will be a great match.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Monterrey vs Tigres match, corresponding to the Liguilla Liga MX Women's 2023. The match will take place at BBVA Stadium at 8:00 PM ET.