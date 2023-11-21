Tigres vs Rayadas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Women's Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigres vs Rayadas live, as well as the latest information from the Universitario Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Tigres vs Rayadas online and live
The match will be televised on VIX.
Tigres vs Rayadas can be tuned in from VIX's live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Rayadas player
Christina Burkenroad, forward. One of the best players in the league, with 30 years old she is living her best moments as a Rayada player, she is currently the top scorer of the team in this tournament scoring 10 goals in 14 games played, now more than ever Rayadas will need goals and this player will be crucial to get the victory.
Watch out for this Tigres player
Maricarmen Reyes, Midfielder. At the age of 23 she has become a goal scoring champion scoring 15 times, now more than ever her team will need her contribution, since it is a duel where the second finalist will be defined, at home and with their people they have the best scenario to reach another final.
👑⚽️ Reconocimiento a nuestra campeona de goleo @reyeszmari. pic.twitter.com/FVEUwpkLMH— Club Tigres Femenil 🐯 (@TigresFemenil) November 14, 2023
Latest Rayadas lineup
Tajonar, Bernal, Cadena, Bernal, Del Campo, Giammona, Perez, Delgadillo, Simental, Seoposenwe, Burkenroad.
Latest Tigres lineup
Santiago, Espinoza, Rodriguez, Gutierrez, Antonio, Delgado, Ovalle, Ferral, Cruz, Reyes, Mayor.
Arbitration quartet
Central: Priscila Perez. Assistants: Enedina Caudillo and Luis Garcia. Fourth official: Aranza Quero.
Rayadas with a complicated outlook
Rayadas is not coming from a great tournament, however, they remained in the top 4, the superiority of the 4 big teams over the rest of the teams is notorious, but they are the 4 semifinalists, the best teams and the ones that guarantee a show, Rayadas has a big test against Tigres and they must not only go out to win, the team must recover their form to be able to score, In the first leg, Rayadas were without Simental and Eva Espejo, the latter announced that she will not continue with the team after the end of the tournament. With all this against them, Rayadas knows that they need to go out for the victory, regardless of who is waiting for them in the final, Rayadas must play against Tigres in an early final, this is where they are required to play at the highest level or else they will be out.
Tigres to show its competitive level
The Amazons did not have the best tournament and, nevertheless, it was enough for them to win the league leadership, Tigres was not the goal-scoring machine they had been for a long time, but the squad was still one of the best, the Amazons are a very dangerous team in the playoffs and they made this clear when they faced Pumas, but without a doubt the victory was budgeted, Their biggest challenge would be in the semis against Rayadas, their biggest rival was once again in the final stages and in the playoffs it is well known that surprises always come. In the first leg, both teams had few opportunities and Tigres were unable to take advantage of their numerical advantage in practically the entire second half; their advantage is that in the second leg a draw will be enough to advance to another final.
There is no tomorrow
The second leg semifinals of the MX women's league have arrived and the classic regio will determine the second finalist, the great party of women's soccer is waiting for the next great competitor, what was seen in the first leg game disappointed many, however there is no advantage for anyone on the scoreboard, the big challenge now is for Rayadas, while Tigres with a draw qualifies.