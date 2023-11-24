Santos vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Santos vs Mazatlan Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos vs Mazatlan match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Santos vs Mazatlan match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Santos vs Mazatlan of November 23rd in several countries:
Argentina: 11:10 PM.
Bolivia: 10:10 PM.
Chile: 11:10 PM.
Colombia: 9:10 PM.
Ecuador: 9:10 PM.
United States (ET): 10:10 PM on Fox Sports and ViX.
Mexico: 9:10 PM on TUDN and ViX.
Paraguay: 11:10 PM.
Peru: 10:10 PM.
Uruguay: 11:10 PM.
Last lineup of Mazatlan
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Hugo González, Luis Olivas, Facundo Almada, Jair Díaz, Bryan Colula, Andres Montaño, Sergio Flores, Jefferson Intriago, Raúl Camacho, David Colman and Édgar Bárcenas.
Last lineup of Santos
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Gibrán Lajud, Dória, Félix Torres, Omar Campos, Ismael Govea, Juan Brunetta, Pedro Aquino, Alan Cervantes, Harold Preciado, Duván Vergara and Emerson Rodríguez.
Players to watch from Mazatlan
The next three players are considered key to Mazatlán FC's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Mazatlán. The player Aké Arnaud Loba (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Nicolas Benedetti (#10), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Mazatlán multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper, Hugo González (# 13) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX. His height allows him to save any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Thursday.
Mazatlan in the tournament
Mazatlan also had a good participation in the 2023 Liga MX season, securing tenth position in the general table after 6 games won, 4 tied and 7 lost, bringing together 22 points. Mazatlán managed to enter in the last place to be able to play the Play-In, its objective is to surprise the tournament and secure a place in the Liguilla. Mazatlán for this game wants to win as a visitor and in this way advance to the next phase of the tournament, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on November 10, 2023 and resulted in a 1-0 victory against Toluca at the El Encanto Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Santos players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Santos' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Mazatlán. Colombian player Harold Preciado (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Duván Vergara (#11), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Mazatlán multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 27-year-old goalkeeper, Carlos Acevedo (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Thursday.
The stadium
The Corona Stadium is located in the city of Torreón, Coahuila. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 30,000 spectators and is the home of Santos Laguna. It was inaugurated on November 11, 2009 and is one of the most beautiful stadiums in Mexico.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Santos vs Mazatlan!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.