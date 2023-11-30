Atletico de San Luis vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey in the first leg of the Liga MX Quarter-Finals.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey live in the Liga MX Quarter-Finals first leg, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Alfonso Lastras. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch San Luis vs Monterrey online live in the first leg of the Liga MX Quarter-Finals
Atletico de San Luis vs Monterrey match will be televised on ESPN channel.
Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey can be tuned in from the Star+ streams.
If you want to watch Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches in the quarter-finals of the Liga MX
In addition to this match between San Luis vs Monterrey, the other matches of Leon vs America, Tigres vs Puebla and Pumas vs Chivas, are the matches of this elimination phase in the Quarter-Finals of the Apertura 2023, undoubtedly matches of very high quality and with great players on the pitch, These are the first leg matches which will be played tomorrow and Thursday and the second leg will be played on Saturday and Sunday.
Referee for these quarter finals
The central referee in charge of the quarter-final first leg will be referee Daniel Quintero Huiltrón, who will have the task of bringing order to this match, which is expected to be very close and very important for both teams. With his national and international experience, he will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion at the start of the Mexican football's big party.
What time is Atletico de San Luis vs Monterrey live in the first leg of the Liga MX Quarter Final?
This is the kick-off time for the Atlético de San Luis vs Monterrey match on 29 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 23:10 hours
Bolivia: 23:10 hours
Brazil: 23:10 hours
Chile: 23:10 hours
Colombia: 23:10 hours
Ecuador: 23:10 hours
Spain: 04:10 hours
United States: 22:10 PT and 23:10 ET
Mexico: 21:10 hours
Paraguay: 23:10 hours
Peru: 23:10 hours
Uruguay: 23:10 hours
Venezuela: 23:10 hours
Japan: 10:10 a.m.
India: 08:10 a.m.
Nigeria: 08:10 a.m.
South Africa: 07:10
Australia: 12:10am
United Kingdom ET: 04:10 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in the Mexican Liguilla, with two teams that have been among the best in the Apertura 2023.
Background
These two teams have met 15 times, leaving a record of 5 wins for San Luis, 4 draws and 6 victories for Monterrey, so tomorrow Monterrey will be favorites to get their ticket to the best four teams of this Apertura 2023, but first they will have to eliminate a tough team like Atletico San Luis.
How does Monterrey arrive?
The Rayados de Monterrey qualified directly to the Quarter-Finals, finishing in second place in the overall standings with 33 points and a record of 10 wins, 3 draws and 4 defeats. They will look to take advantage tomorrow in San Luis to close the game at home in the BBVA Stadium, a stadium that is always full week after week, and without doubt a series full of intensity, goals and emotions awaits us.
How does San Luis get there?
Atletico San Luis comes from defeating Leon in the Play-In with a score of 3-2 to get their ticket directly to the Quarter-Finals where they will face Rayados, they will seek to take advantage of the first leg match at home and with their fans, they finished the campaign in 7th position with 23 points and with a record of 7 wins, 2 draws and 8 defeats, this way San Luis arrives to the first 90 minutes of this elimination phase in the big party of Mexican football.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey, corresponding to the Quarter-Finals of the Liga MX. The match will take place at Estadio Alfonso Lastras at 21:10.