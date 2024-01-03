Necaxa vs Mineros LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Match Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
Necaxa Schedule
This is Necaxa's schedule for the Clausura 2023, where they will make their home debut against Atlas:
Necaxa's reinforcements
One of the reinforcements of the Rays that we will surely see tomorrow will be Diber Cambindo, coming from Cruz Azul with a very discreet participation, he played 16 games with the light blue finishing with a mark of 4 goals scored and one assist, he will look to make history with Necaxa and fulfill his objectives for this Clausura 2024 and we will surely see him tomorrow in this friendly match of preparation, a strong, tall striker with a great header, is looking to be the new star of the Rays and immediately gain the confidence of his fans in this new adventure in the Liga MX and in a new season in the Clausura 2024.
Where and how to watch Necaxa vs Mineros de Zacatecas online and live in a Friendly Match
The Necaxa vs Mineros de Zacatecas match will not be broadcast on television.
Necaxa vs Mineros de Zacatecas will not be streamed.
Necaxa vs Mineros de Zacatecas will not be streamed.
If you want to watch Necaxa vs Mineros de Zacatecas live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Necaxa vs Mineros de Zacatecas in a friendly match?
This is the kick-off time for the Necaxa vs Mineros de Zacatecas match on 3 January 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Bolivia: 18:00 hours
Brazil: 18:30 hours
Chile: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
United States: 16:00 hours PT and 17:00 hours ET
Mexico: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 18:00 hours
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Japan: 03:00 hours
India: 01:00 hours
Nigeria: 01:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00
Australia: 06:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to test all their players and their reinforcements in this penultimate preparation match for Necaxa, who will have another rehearsal to put together a great starting eleven.
Background
These two teams have never met, but tomorrow in this preparation match, the favorites to win will be the Rayos del Necaxa, as they will have all their players and their new reinforcements to see them through to the Clausura 2024.
How do Mineros de Zacatecas arrive?
For its part Mineros de Zacatecas comes from losing 4-2 in its preparation against Santos Laguna, match that was very intense, but that finally the laguneros took the victory, Mineros seeks to arrive in the best possible form to a new season of the Liga de Expansión MX, where it will seek to be one of the strong candidates to take the title this year, it is expected to have all its players for what will be the last game of preparation.
How is Necaxa coming along?
Necaxa will play this friendly match in preparation for the Clausura 2024, a tournament where they will arrive with a new illusion of doing great things, they had ups and downs in this preseason period, coming from a draw with Querétaro in another preseason match with a goal by Edgar Mendez, they will look to arrive in the best way with a renewed squad, this is how the Rayos arrive at this match that promises to have many emotions.
The match will take place at Estadio Victoria at 15:00 (CDMX).