Mazatlán vs Atlético de San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Tune in here Mazatlán vs Atlético de San Luis in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mazatlán vs Atlético de San Luis match in the Liga MX.
What time is Mazatlán vs Atlético de San Luis match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Mazatlán vs Atlético de San Luis of January 12th in several countries:
Mexico: 21:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
USA: 22:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Spain: 05:00 hours
Where and how to watch Mazatlan vs Atletico de San Luis live and in action
The match will be broadcasted on TV Azteca and Fox Sports.
If you want to watch Mazatlan vs Atletico de San Luis in streaming you can watch it on Vix+ and Fox Sports Premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Cañoneros and Potosinos have faced each other 7 times, leaving 1 win for the Sinaloa team, 2 draws and 4 wins for the Potosinos, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and the bad streak they have been carrying since last season.
Atlético de San Luis 3 - 2 Mazatlán FC, Sep. 22, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético de San Luis 2 - 1 Mazatlán FC, Apr. 2, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 1 - 1 Atlético de San Luis, 22 Jul., 2022, Liga MX
Atlético de San Luis 1 - 0 Mazatlán FC, Apr. 1, 2022, Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 2 - 2 Atlético de San Luis, Aug. 27, 2021, Liga MX
How is San Luis coming?
The visitors come from winning against the Aguilas del America in the second leg of the semifinal 0-2 in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, so they can continue with the confidence in this tournament and manage to recover.
América 0 - 2 Atlético de San Luis, Dec. 9, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético de San Luis 0 - 5 América, Dec. 6, 2023, Liga MX
Monterrey 1 - 1 Atlético de San Luis, Dec. 2, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético de San Luis 1 - 0 Monterrey, Nov. 29, 2023, Liga MX
Atletico San Luis 3 - 2 Leon, Nov. 23, 2023, Liga MX
How does Mazatlán fare?
The locals lost 2-1 against Santos in the Play In of the last tournament, in the previous duel, in their last 5 duels they have a regular streak, having 0 draws, 2 defeats and 3 wins.
Santos 2 - 1 Mazatlan FC, Nov. 23, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 1 - 0 Toluca, Nov. 10, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 4 - 0 Mazatlan FC, Nov. 5, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 3 - 1 Santos, Nov. 1, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlán FC 3 - 0 Querétaro, Oct. 27, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this San Luis player
The 29 year old attacker from Brazil, Léo Bonatini has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season.
Watch out for this Mazatlan player
The 26 year old attacker from Colombia, Nicolas Benedetti has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Liga MX match Mazatlán vs Atlético de San Luis. The match will take place at Estadio El Encanto, at 22:00.