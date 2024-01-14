Tijuana vs América LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Liga MX Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Tijuana vs América live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tijuana vs América live corresponding to Matchday 1 of Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Caliente Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Tijuana vs América online and live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
This is the start time of the Tijuana vs América match in several countries:
Argentina: 00 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 23 hours without transmission
Brazil: 00 hours No Transmission
Chile: 00 hours Without Transmission
Colombia: 22 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 22 hours without transmission
US (ET): 22 hours on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 21 hours on VIX, Fox Sports
Paraguay: 00 hours Without Transmission
Peru: 23 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 00 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 23 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Tijuana's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Antonio Rodríguez, Nicolás Diaz, Rafael Fernández, Aaron Mejía, Diego Zaragoza, Kevin Castañeda, Fernando Madrigal, Christian Rivera, Carlos González, Lucas Rodríguez and Domingo Blanco.
Carlos González, player to follow!
The forward of the leader in the Tijuana offensive. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Lucas Rodríguez and Nicolas Díaz to form a lethal forward.
How does the Xolosget there?
The Xolos of Tijuana enter the Caliente Stadium to receive América and continue their path in the Clausura 2024. They finished the Apertura 2023 in twelfth place in the Liga MX with a record of 4 wins, 5 draws and 8 losses to reach at 17 points. Those from Tijuana will seek to take advantage of the duel to climb positions in search of getting back into the Liguilla and seeking their second Liga MX title. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Lucas Rodríguez, Antonio Rodríguez, Carlos González, Kevin Balanta, Nicolas Díaz and Kevin Castañeda. The Xolos will try to have a great season and add important victories to be at the top of the general table with the idea of leaving the previous tournament behind.
America's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Luis Malagón, Sebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Luis Fuentes, Miguel Layún, Diego Valdés, Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos, Henry Martín, Julián Quiñones and Alejandro Zendejas.
Henry Martin, player to watch!
The Águilas striker starts a new campaign in search of continuing to demonstrate that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Mexican closed the season in good shape, scoring 5 goals in 6 Liguilla games, being a fundamental piece for the azulcrema title. Henry continues to be an important piece of the Águilas' forward line, in addition to continuing to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the Liga MX Liguilla. The Mexican must manage to work more with Julián Quiñones to create a fear offensive.
How does America arrive?
The Águilas del América continue their path in this Clausura 2024, after being crowned in the Apertura 2023 and being the best team in the championship. André Jardine's team reached the final of the Liga MX, after finishing in first place in the table with 38 points, after 12 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses. For Clausura 2024, the team made few moves, maintaining a great squad with players such as Henry Martín, Julian Quiñones, Luis Malagón, Igor Lichnovsky, Jonathan Dos Santos and Diego Valdés. América had a few days between tournaments so the team needs to have its squad in the best possible shape. An important issue for this tournament is that the capital team will play its home games at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, due to the renovations that the Azteca Stadium will undergo for the 2026 World Cup. The Águilas will seek the two-time championship and these are one of the favorite teams to be among the best in the league in Clausura 2026.
Where is the game?
The Caliente Stadium located in the city of Tijuana will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Clausura 2024 regular season of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 28,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2007.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tijuana vs América match, corresponding to Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the Caliente Stadium, at 10 p.m.