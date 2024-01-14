Pumas vs FC Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2024 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Pumas vs FC Juarez Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs FC Juarez match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Pumas vs FC Juarez match for Liga MX 2024?
This is the start time of the game Pumas vs FC Juarez of January 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on TUDN.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM.
Chile: 2:00 PM.
Colombia: 12:00 PM.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM.
United States (ET):1:00 PM on TUDN.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on TUDN and VIX+.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM.
Peru: 1:00 PM.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM.
Last lineup of FC Juarez
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Alfredo Talavera, Carlos Salcedo, Ventura Alvarado, Maximiliano Olivera, Francisco Javier Nevarez, Denzell García, Jesús Dueñas, Jordan Sierra, Luis Rodríguez, Tomás Molina and Gabriel Fernandez.
Pumas' latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, José Galindo, Gustavo Del Prete, Higor Matheus Meritão, Jesús Molina, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio and Diogo.
Players to follow from FC Juarez
The next three players are considered key to FC Juárez's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Pumas. The player Avilés Hurtado (# 18) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He was the top scorer last season with 6 goals in 15 games played, he is a player with a lot of experience and we could see him score on Sunday. The next is the American player Sebastian Saucedo (#23), he plays in the forward position, in the last tournament he stood out for his assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Pumas multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 41-year-old goalkeeper, Alfredo Talavera (# 1), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. on Sunday.
FC Juarez in the tournament
The Juarez team proved to be a very talented team with the ability to face and even beat the best teams in Liga MX. In Apertura 2023 they achieved fifteenth position in the general table with 5 games won, 3 tied and 9 lost, achieving 18 points. Their last game was on November 12, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 defeat against León at the Estadio Universitario and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Pumas players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Pumas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against FC Juárez. The player César Huerta (# 12) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Eduardo Salvio (#10), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against FC Juárez multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Julio González (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
Pumas in the tournament
Pumas are one of the best teams in Liga MX and have one of the best squads. In the Apertura 2023 they finished in fourth position in the general table after 8 games won, 4 tied and 5 lost, they collected 28 points. They were eliminated in the semifinals, lost 2 to 1 on aggregate against Tigres UANL and thus concluded their participation in the Apertura 2023. This year they seek to qualify among the top 6 in the general table and to achieve that they will have to win the greatest number of possible matches. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The University Olympic Stadium is located in Mexico City, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 72,000 spectators and is the home of the UNAM Pumas. It was inaugurated on November 20, 1952, cost 260 million Mexican pesos and is one of the largest stadiums in Mexico.