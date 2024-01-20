ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Luis vs Pumas match for the Liga MX.
What time is the San Luis vs Pumas match for Liga MX 2024?
This is the start time of the game San Luis vs Pumas of January 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 PM.
Colombia: 9:00 PM.
Ecuador: 9:00 PM.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on TUDN.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM.
Peru: 10:00 PM.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM.
Last lineup of San Luis
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Pumas' latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, José Galindo, Gustavo Del Prete, Higor Matheus Meritão, Jesús Molina, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio and Diogo.
Pumas players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Pumas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against FC Juárez. The player César Huerta (# 12) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Eduardo Salvio (#10), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against FC Juárez multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Julio González (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Friday.
Pumas in the tournament
The team started Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in seventh position in the general table with 1 game won, 0 draws and 0 lost, achieving 3 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Pumas' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 14, 2024 and resulted in a 1-0 victory against FC Juárez at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to follow from San Luis
The next three players are considered key to Atlético San Luis' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Pumas. The player Léo Bonatini (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Dieter Villalpando (#10), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Tigres UANL so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 24-year-old goalkeeper, Diego Urtiaga (#32) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Friday.
San Luis in the tournament
San Luis had a good start in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, they are in fifth position in the general table after 1 game won, 0 tied and 0 lost, they have 3 points. San Luis seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on January 12, 2024 and resulted in a 1-0 victory against Mazatlán at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium and in this way they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium is located in the city of San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and is the home of Club Atlético de San Luis. It was inaugurated on May 18, 1999 and cost 25 million US dollars.