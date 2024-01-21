ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Atlas vs Tijuana Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Tijuana match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Atlas vs Tijuana match for Liga MX 2024?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Tijuana of January 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:10 PM.
Bolivia: 10:10 PM.
Chile: 11:10 PM.
Colombia: 9:10 PM.
Ecuador: 9:10 PM.
United States (ET): 10:10 PM on TUDN.
Mexico: 9:10 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 11:10 PM.
Peru: 10:10 PM.
Uruguay: 11:10 PM.
Argentina: 11:10 PM.
Bolivia: 10:10 PM.
Chile: 11:10 PM.
Colombia: 9:10 PM.
Ecuador: 9:10 PM.
United States (ET): 10:10 PM on TUDN.
Mexico: 9:10 PM on ESPN and Star+.
Paraguay: 11:10 PM.
Peru: 10:10 PM.
Uruguay: 11:10 PM.
Atlas last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Luis Reyes, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Jaziel Martínez, Jordy Caicedo, Brian Lozano and Augusto Solari.
Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Luis Reyes, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Jaziel Martínez, Jordy Caicedo, Brian Lozano and Augusto Solari.
Tijuana's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Antonio Rodríguez, Nicolás Diaz, Kevin Balanta, Francisco Contreras, Diego Zaragoza, Kevin Castañeda, Christian Rivera, Fernando Madrigal, Carlos González, Silvio Martínez and Eduardo Armenta.
Antonio Rodríguez, Nicolás Diaz, Kevin Balanta, Francisco Contreras, Diego Zaragoza, Kevin Castañeda, Christian Rivera, Fernando Madrigal, Carlos González, Silvio Martínez and Eduardo Armenta.
Players to watch from Tijuana
The next three players are considered key to Tijuana's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the game against Atlas. Paraguayan player Carlos González (#32) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Next is midfielder Kevin Castañeda (#10), he is another distributor of play on the field who is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper, Antonio Rodríguez (# 2), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Tijuana in the tournament
The Tijuana team started the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in seventh position in the general table with 1 game won, 0 draws and 0 lost, achieving 3 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. Tijuana's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 14, 2024 and resulted in a 1-0 victory against FC Juárez at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Atlas players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Atlas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the game against Tijuana. The player Aldo Rocha (#26) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. The next is the Uruguayan player Brian Lozano (#10), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas (# 12), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Atlas in the tournament
Atlas had a good start in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, they are in fifth position in the general table after 1 game won, 0 tied and 0 lost, they have 3 points. Atlas seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on January 12, 2024 and resulted in a 1-0 victory against Mazatlán at the Jalisco Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Jalisco Stadium is located in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 56,713 spectators and is the home of Atlas FC. It was inaugurated on January 31, 1960 and cost 68 million Mexican pesos.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2024: Atlas vs Tijuana!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.