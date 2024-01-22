ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Tigres vs Chivas in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Chivas match in the Liga MX.
What time is Tigres vs Chivas match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Chivas of January 21st in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 8:00 p.m.
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
Where and how to watch Tigres vs Chivas live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Tigres vs Chivas in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to Tigres, while Chivas have 1 win and the scales are very even and not very favorable for the visitors, as they have only one draw in the last 5 meetings.
Guadalajara 0 - 4 Tigres UANL, Oct. 28, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 2 - 3 Tigres UANL, May 28, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 0 - 0 Guadalajara, May 25, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1 - 2 Guadalajara, Feb. 25, 2023, MX League
Guadalajara 1 - 4 Tigres UANL, Sep. 13, 2022, MX League
How are Tigres coming along?
The locals are coming off a win against the fierce León last matchday, having won 2, drawn 2 and lost 1 of their last 5 matches, so they can continue with their confidence in this tournament and get back on track.
Leon 1 - 2 Tigres UANL, Jan. 17, 2024, Liga MX
América 3 - 0 Tigres UANL, Dec. 17, 2023, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1 - 1 América, Dec. 14, 2023, MX League
Tigres UANL 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Dec. 10, 2023, MX League
Pumas UNAM 0 - 1 Tigres UANL, Dec. 7, 2023, MX League
How are Chivas doing?
The visitors are coming off a 1-1 draw against Santos last matchday. In their last 5 games, they have a regular streak, with 1 draw, 2 defeats and 2 wins.
Guadalajara 1 - 1 Santos, Jan. 13, 2024, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 3 - 0 Guadalajara, Dec. 3, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1 - 0 Pumas UNAM, Nov. 30, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 Guadalajara, Nov. 11, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1 - 0 Cruz Azul, Nov. 4, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Tigres player
France's attacker, 38-year-old André-Pierre Gignac has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season.
Statistics from ......
The French striker, André-Pierre Gignac, will play his second game in his local league, in the past he played 35 games as a starter and 5 as a substitute, scoring 20 goals in the Mexican league and 6 assists, he currently has 1 goal in a game, so he will try to continue with the rhythm that he has accustomed to the fans.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Mexico midfielder, 28 year old Erick Sanchez has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and this season.
Statistics from......
The midfielder from Mexico, Erick Sánchez, the midfielder will play his second game in his local league, in the past he played 9 as a starter and 5 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Mexican league and 0 assists, he currently has 1 goal, where he will try to be the reference of the team.