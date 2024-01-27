ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Puebla vs Toluca live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Puebla vs Toluca live corresponding to Matchday 3 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Toluca online and live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
This is the start time of the Puebla vs Toluca match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 21 hours Without Transmission
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours without transmission
Colombia: 20 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 20 hours without transmission
US (ET): 20 hours on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours in Azteca, Fox Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours without transmission
Peru: 21 hours Without Transmission
Uruguay: 22 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 21 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Toluca's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Tiago Volpi, Valber Huerta, Andrés Pereira, Mauricio Isais, Jean Meneses, Jesús Angulo, Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, Edgar López, Maximiliano Araujo and Juan Domínguez.
Maxi Araujo, player to follow!
The Toluca winger arrives as one of the team's important references and as one of the best scorers and assisters who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 4 goals and 2 assists in the previous regular season, becoming a great reference on the field. What Araujo should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Marcel Ruiz and Jean Meneses for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season. In this tournament, he already arrives with 1 assist so he continues to be an important piece.
How does Toluca arrive?
The Red Devils arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 outside of the Liguilla by not qualifying for it and not being part of the best teams in the tournament. The team finished in twelfth place with 21 points after 5 wins, 6 draws and 6 losses in Liga MX. Due to this, the board decided to make several changes from the coaching staff and bringing in different reinforcements in all areas of the field. Some interesting players on this squad are Maximiliano Araujo, Pedro Raul, Jean Meneses, Marcel Ruiz, Tiago Volpi and Claudio Baeza. Toluca has a great depth of squad and this has given the expected results, the start of this campaign was positive by adding in their first games against Necaxa and Cruz Azul. The objective of those led by Renato Paiva for this season is to return to the Fiesta Grande of Mexican soccer and show improvements compared to the previous tournament. Currently the team is in sixth place in the table with 4 points, after 1 win, 1 draw and 0 losses.
Puebla's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jesus Rodriguez, Gastón Silva, Sebastián Olmedo, Brayan Angulo, Gustavo Ferrareis, Diego de Buen, Pablo González, Daniel Álvarez, Kevin Velasco, Miguel Sansores and Lucas Cavallini.
Brayan Angúlo, player to follow!
The La Franja side starts a new campaign in search of continuing to demonstrate that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Colombian closed the season in a good way, managing to be the team's and the league's top assister with 6 assists. and 2 goals in the Apertura 2023, being a fundamental piece for the people of Puebla to qualify. Angúlo continues to be an important piece of the La Franja team, in addition to continuing to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the Liga MX Liguilla. The Colombian will have to work more with Gastón Silva to create an important defense.
How does Puebla get here?
La Franja del Puebla continues its path in this Clausura 2024, after entering the Liguilla in the Apertura 2023 and being one of the best teams in the championship. Ricardo Carbajal's team reached the final of the Liga MX, after finishing in eighth place in the table with 22 points, after 4 wins, 10 draws and 3 losses. For Clausura 2024, the team made few moves while maintaining a great squad with players like Brayan Angúlo, Jesús Rodríguez, Diego de Buen, Gabriel Carbajal, Kevin Velasco and Gastón Silva. Added to this, reinforcements arrived to improve the team's offense with Lucas Cavallini and Santiago Ormeño returning with the camoteros. La Franja will seek to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the championship and these are one of the favorite teams to be among the best in the league again in Clausura 2026.
Where is the game?
The Cuauhtémoc Stadium located in the city of Puebla will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Clausura 2024 regular season of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 51,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1968.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puebla vs Toluca match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, at 8 p.m.