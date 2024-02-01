ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Pumas vs Necaxa in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs Necaxa match in the Liga MX.
What time is Pumas vs Necaxa match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Pumas vs Necaxa of January 31st in several countries:
México: 21:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 horas
Chile: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 21:00 horas
Perú: 21:00 horas
EE.UU.: 22:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 21:00 horas
Uruguay: 23:00 horas
Paraguay: 22:00 horas
España: 05:00 horas
México: 21:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 horas
Chile: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 21:00 horas
Perú: 21:00 horas
EE.UU.: 22:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 21:00 horas
Uruguay: 23:00 horas
Paraguay: 22:00 horas
España: 05:00 horas
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Necaxa and live stream
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Pumas vs Necaxa in streaming you can watch it on TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Pumas vs Necaxa in streaming you can watch it on TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Will he join Pumas?
In recent hours, it has been rumored that Luis Quiñones could leave Tigres after Pumas' alleged interest in signing the midfielder for the 2024 Clausura.
However, various sources mentioned that the 32-year-old player will be under contract until June 2025 and that for the moment there is no offer from Pumas.
However, various sources mentioned that the 32-year-old player will be under contract until June 2025 and that for the moment there is no offer from Pumas.
Antecedents
Felinos and Rayos have met on 37 occasions, with 14 wins for the Universitarios, 10 draws and 13 wins for the Hidrocálidos, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the scales on their side and on the other to close the gap and the bad streak they have been carrying since last season.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 1 win has gone to Pumas, while Pachuca have 4 wins and a very uneven scoreline, with not a single draw in the last 5 meetings.
Necaxa 1 - 0 Pumas UNAM, Oct. 27, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Feb. 15, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 Necaxa, Jul. 17, 2022, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1 - 3 Necaxa, Mar. 19, 2022, Liga MX
Necaxa 3 - 0 Pumas UNAM, Aug. 17, 2021, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 0 Pumas UNAM, Oct. 27, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Feb. 15, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 Necaxa, Jul. 17, 2022, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1 - 3 Necaxa, Mar. 19, 2022, Liga MX
Necaxa 3 - 0 Pumas UNAM, Aug. 17, 2021, Liga MX
How are Pumas doing?
The locals are coming off a 3-1 win over Pachuca last week, with 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats in their last 5 matches, so they are looking for confidence in this tournament and to get back on track.
Pumas UNAM 3 - 1 Pachuca, Jan. 28, 2024, Liga MX
Atlético de San Luis 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Jan. 19, 2024, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 FC Juarez, Jan. 14, 2024, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Dec. 10, 2023, MX League
Pumas UNAM 0 - 1 Tigres UANL, Dec. 7, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 3 - 1 Pachuca, Jan. 28, 2024, Liga MX
Atlético de San Luis 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Jan. 19, 2024, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 FC Juarez, Jan. 14, 2024, Liga MX
Tigres UANL 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Dec. 10, 2023, MX League
Pumas UNAM 0 - 1 Tigres UANL, Dec. 7, 2023, Liga MX
How is Necaxa doing?
The visitors come from a 0-0 draw against América last matchday, in their last 5 games they have a regular streak, with 2 draws, 0 defeats and 3 wins.
Necaxa 0 - 0 America, Jan. 27, 2024, Liga MX
Puebla 1 - 2 Necaxa, Jan. 19, 2024, Liga MX
Necaxa 2 - 1 Atlas, Jan. 14, 2024, Liga MX
Atlas 0 - 0 Necaxa, Nov. 10, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 4 - 0 Mazatlán FC, Nov. 5, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 0 - 0 America, Jan. 27, 2024, Liga MX
Puebla 1 - 2 Necaxa, Jan. 19, 2024, Liga MX
Necaxa 2 - 1 Atlas, Jan. 14, 2024, Liga MX
Atlas 0 - 0 Necaxa, Nov. 10, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 4 - 0 Mazatlán FC, Nov. 5, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Pumas player
The 33 year old attacker from Argentina, Eduardo Salvio has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments, but for many fans consider that the player disappears in those moments, so he will be able to prove otherwise.
Watch out for this Necaxa player
Mexico defender, 23 year old Alán Montes has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season.