ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Pachuca vs Atlas Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pachuca vs Atlas match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Pachuca vs Atlas match for Liga MX 2024?
This is the start time of the game Pachuca vs Atlas of January 31st in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 9:00 PM.
Colombia: 7:00 PM.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ViX.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Claro Sports and Fox Sports.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM.
Peru: 8:00 PM.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM.
Argentina: 9:00 PM.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 9:00 PM.
Colombia: 7:00 PM.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ViX.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Claro Sports and Fox Sports.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM.
Peru: 8:00 PM.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM.
Pachuca's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Carlos Moreno, Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, Daniel Aceves, René López, Alan Bautista, Pedro Pedraza, Érick Sánchez, Salomón Rondón, Oussama Idrissi and Jesús Hernández.
Carlos Moreno, Sergio Barreto, Gustavo Cabral, Daniel Aceves, René López, Alan Bautista, Pedro Pedraza, Érick Sánchez, Salomón Rondón, Oussama Idrissi and Jesús Hernández.
Atlas last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Luis Reyes, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Jaziel Martínez, Jordy Caicedo, Brian Lozano and Augusto Solari.
Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Luis Reyes, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Jaziel Martínez, Jordy Caicedo, Brian Lozano and Augusto Solari.
Atlas players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Atlas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Pachuca. The player Aldo Rocha (#26) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. The next is the Uruguayan player Brian Lozano (#10), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas (# 12), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. on Wednesday.
Atlas in the tournament
The Atlas team started Clausura 2024 of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in tenth position in the general table with 1 game won, 1 draw and 1 lost, achieving 4 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason and fight for the Clausura championship. Atlas' goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 28, 2024 and resulted in a 2-1 victory against FC Juárez at the Jalisco Stadium and thus achieved their first victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Pachuca
The next three players are considered key to Pachuca's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Atlas. The player Salomón Rondón (#23) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. The next is the Mexican player Érick Sánchez (#10), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper, Carlos Moreno (# 25), the Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. on Wednesday.
Pachuca in the tournament
Pachuca had a good start in the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, they are in eleventh position in the general table after 1 game won, 0 tied and 1 lost, they have 3 points. Pachuca seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on January 28, 2024 and resulted in a 3-1 defeat against Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario and in this way they achieved their first defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Hidalgo Stadium is located in the city of Pachuca, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,922 spectators and is the home of the Tuzos del Pachuca. It was inaugurated on February 14, 1993 and is the most important sports center in the state of Hidalgo.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2024: Pachuca vs Atlas!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.