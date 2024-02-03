ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
90'
85'
80'
75'
70'
Big goal!
¡TRES A UNO! ¡TRES A UNO! 😱— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) February 3, 2024
Cruz Azul sigue imparable y ya le están ganando 1-3 a Gallos.
https://t.co/rYYRkPx6RX #MásAcciónMásDiversión@calientesports pic.twitter.com/tVe2qCsU9U
65'
60'
Taking the lead!
¡CAYÓ EL SEGUNDO! 🔥— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) February 3, 2024
Antuna anota el segundo gol de Cruz Azul en el partido.
https://t.co/rYYRkPx6RX #MásAcciónMásDiversión@calientesports pic.twitter.com/ABEZ1SIfMo
52'
45'
Halftime
⏸️ ¡AL DESCANSO CON LA VENTAJA! pic.twitter.com/sjlVw5tnSL— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) February 3, 2024
45'
45'
41'
40'
35'
28'
22'
15'
Opening the scoreboard!
¡GOOOOOL DE GALLOS! ⚽#GallosxFSMX se va arriba en el marcador al minuto cinco del partido. https://t.co/rYYRkPx6RX #MásAcciónMásDiversión@calientesports pic.twitter.com/YK94Tgu8Go— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) February 3, 2024
10'
4'
0'
About to start
Cruz Azul lineup!
EL ONCE DE LA MÁQUINA 💙 pic.twitter.com/bEDJ6ZHrp6— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) February 3, 2024
Queretaro lineup!
𝟏 𝟏 𝐢 𝐧 𝐢 𝐜 𝐢 𝐚 𝐥. 🔥— Gallos Blancos 🐓 (@Club_Queretaro) February 3, 2024
Vamos a enfrentar con todo el partido. ¡Dale, Gallos!
Head to head
Queretaro appears!
Llegamos a la oficina. 🐓— Gallos Blancos 🐓 (@Club_Queretaro) February 2, 2024
¡Listos para enfrentar el partido! #CorazónyAguante pic.twitter.com/GNQL1phHJt
Cruz Azul is here!
LLEGAMOS AL 🏟️ CORREGIDORA. pic.twitter.com/s2chzCe9Lt— CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) February 2, 2024
Last duel!
Referee
Here we go!
Stay with us to follow Querétaro vs Cruz Azul live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024!
Where and how to watch Querétaro vs Cruz Azul online and live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
Argentina: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 21 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Ecuador: 20 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 20 hours on VIX
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 21 hours on Claro Sports
