10:06 PM2 days ago

Game is Over

The match ends, thank you for joining us in the broadcast of the Querétaro 1-3 Cruz Azul match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
9:59 PM2 days ago

90'

7 more minutes are added.
9:54 PM2 days ago

85'

Everything defined in the La Corregidora Stadium and Cruz Azul will add three very important points.
9:49 PM2 days ago

80'

Last moments of the match, everything begins to be defined and very little remains in the match.
9:44 PM2 days ago

75'

Querétaro still fails to respond and has not made clear plays on offense.
9:39 PM2 days ago

70'

The clock advances and it seems that everything is defined in favor of Cruz Azul.
9:36 PM2 days ago

Big goal!

Great pass from Nacho Rivero so that Toro Fernández achieves control and scores for Cruz Azul's third:
9:34 PM2 days ago

65'

Both teams begin to adjust to try to achieve their goals.
9:29 PM2 days ago

60'

Cruz Azul presses in search of the fourth to achieve the win and get closer to victory.
9:22 PM2 days ago

Taking the lead!

Uriel Antuna's great shot for La Maquina's second:
9:21 PM2 days ago

52'

The match maintains the same tone as the first half with Cruz Azul dominating the actions.
9:14 PM2 days ago

45'

Start of the second half.
8:54 PM2 days ago

Halftime

We're going to the rest.
8:51 PM2 days ago

45'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!! Shot inside the area by Gabriel Fernández for Cruz Azul's third.
8:51 PM2 days ago

45'

3 more minutes are added.
8:47 PM2 days ago

41'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!! Uriel Antuna appears to score the second of the game with great definition.
8:46 PM2 days ago

40'

We approach half-time and Cruz Azul continues its dominance looking for the second of the game.
8:41 PM2 days ago

35'

Cruz Azul closes the second and presses to try to take the lead before the break.
8:34 PM2 days ago

28'

GGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!! Rebound in the area that Nacho Rivero takes advantage of to head the ball in and tie the game.
8:28 PM2 days ago

22'

The game continues and both teams try to move the scoreboard again.
8:21 PM2 days ago

15'

After the goal, Cruz Azul becomes more encouraged and wants to tie the game as soon as possible.
8:20 PM2 days ago

Opening the scoreboard!

Great play that ends with Pablo Barrera crossing the ball to score the first of the game:
8:16 PM2 days ago

10'

Good start to the match between both teams that want to take control of the pace and Querétaro wants to look for second.
8:10 PM2 days ago

4'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLL!!! Cross shot by Pablo Barrera for the first of the game and Querétaro takes the advantage.
8:06 PM2 days ago

0'

The game begins.
7:50 PM2 days ago

About to start

We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the Liga MX.
7:42 PM2 days ago

Cruz Azul lineup!

These are the Cruz Azul starters for today's game:
7:36 PM2 days ago

Queretaro lineup!

These are the eleven that started in Querétaro for today's game:
7:33 PM2 days ago

Head to head

A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
7:25 PM2 days ago

Queretaro appears!

The Querétaro players are already in the stadium for this day's game:
7:16 PM2 days ago

Cruz Azul is here!

The Cruz Azul team is already at the Corregidora Stadium for today's game:
7:13 PM2 days ago

Last duel!

The last time both teams met was in the previous tournament when Cruz Azul won on the visit by a score of 2 to 0.
7:08 PM2 days ago

Referee

Jorge Abraham Camacho will be the central referee between Cruz Azul and Querétaro for this Liga MX 2024 game.
7:00 PM2 days ago

Here we go!

We are just under an hour before the match between Cruz Azul and Querétaro begins at the Corregidora Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
8:00 AM2 days ago

Stay with us to follow Querétaro vs Cruz Azul live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Querétaro vs Cruz Azul live corresponding to the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, in addition to the most recent information that arises from the Corregidora Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute and live online updates.
7:55 AM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Querétaro vs Cruz Azul online and live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024?

This is the start time of the Querétaro vs Cruz Azul match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 21 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Ecuador: 20 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 20 hours on VIX
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 21 hours on Claro Sports

If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.

7:50 AM2 days ago

Cruz Azul's last lineup!

This is the team's latest lineup: Kevin Mier, Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Ignacio Rivero, Alexis Gutierrez, Lorenzo Faravelli, Carlos Rodríguez, Rodolfo Rotondi, Uriel Antuna, Ángel Sepúlveda and Gabriel Fernandez.
7:45 AM2 days ago

Uriel Antuna, player to follow!

The Cruz Azul winger arrives as one of the team's important references and as one of the best scorers and assisters who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 5 goals and 6 assists in the previous tournament, being a great reference on the field. What Antuna should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Carlos Rodríguez and Ángel Sepulveda to generate a fearsome offense and maintain a good rhythm throughout the season.
7:40 AM2 days ago

How does Cruz Azul arrive?

Those from Cruz Azul arrive and continue in this tournament with the objective of fighting for the title again. La Maquina was left out of the 2023 Apertura Liguilla, after finishing in sixteenth place with 17 points, after 5 wins, 2 draws and 10 losses. Due to this, the team began to make several adjustments to the team's lines seeking to strengthen and, thus, have more opportunities to get into this tournament. The team has an important squad, among which players such as Uriel Antuna, Carlos Salcedo, Kevin Mier, Carlos Vargas, Carlos Rodríguez, Ángel Sepulveda and Gabriel Fernández stand out. The objective of this tournament is to get back into the Liguilla and add important victories. For this season the team returned to the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium due to the start of repairs at the Azteca Stadium and will thus return to its old home so that the fans can be present.
7:35 AM2 days ago

Querétaro's last lineup!

This is the last team lineup: Guillermo Allison, Miguel Barbieri, Emanuel Gularte, Pablo Nicolás Ortíz, Omar Mendoza, Federico Lértora, Kevin Escamilla, Jaime Valencia, Pablo Barrera, Nicolás Cordero and Facundo Batista.
7:30 AM2 days ago

Pablo Barrera, player to follow!

The Gallos midfielder seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. Pablo Barrera fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different goal options. This was one of the top attendees in the previous tournament and he will want to continue showing his high level. What Barrera should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Camilo Sanvezzo for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season. The Mexican arrives with 1 assist in 2 games played in this tournament.
7:25 AM2 days ago

How does Querétaro get here?

Los Gallos arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 outside of the playoffs, the team finished with 19 points after 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses in the Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors to seek to carry out a major restructuring within the team and bring important changes. Names such as Emmanuel Gularte, Jordan Sierra, Pablo Barrera, Miguel Barbieri, Camilo Sanvezzo and Fernando Tapia stand out on the roster. Querétaro does not have a great depth of squad, however, it will seek to give the expected results. Currently, the team is in thirteenth place in the table with 1 point, after 0 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. An important issue is the possibility of a change of ownership in the team, which is why a complete restructuring is coming. Los Gallos will seek to continue showing improvements after several tournaments with poor results and return to a Liguilla.
7:20 AM2 days ago

Where is the game?

The Corregidora Stadium located in the city of Querétaro will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2024 Clausura of the MX League. This stadium has capacity for 34,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1985.
7:15 AM2 days ago

Welcome!

Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Querétaro vs Cruz Azul match, corresponding to the duel on Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the Corregidora Stadium, at 8 p.m.
