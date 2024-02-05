ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here San Luis vs Chivas Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Luis vs Chivas match for the Liga MX.
What time is the San Luis vs Chivas match for Liga MX 2024?
This is the start time of the game San Luis vs Chivas of February 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 7:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ViX.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 8:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of San Luis
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Last lineup of Chivas
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
José Rangel, Jesús Orozco, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Mateo Chávez, José Castillo, Víctor Guzmán, Érick Gutiérrez, Fernando Beltrán, Cade Cowell, Pável Pérez and Roberto Alvarado.
Players to follow from Chivas
The next three players are considered key to Chivas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against San Luis. The player Roberto Alvarado (#25) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience and the team's highest scorer in this tournament. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Érick Gutiérrez (#15), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against San Luis multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper, José Rangel (#27) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Sunday.
Chivas in the tournament
The Guadalajara team started Clausura 2024 of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in tenth position in the general table with 1 game won, 2 draws and 1 lost, achieving 5 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. For this game, Chivas seek to win as a visitor and in this way get closer to their goal, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on January 30, 2024 and resulted in a 3-2 victory against Toluca at Akron Stadium and thus achieved their first victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to follow from San Luis
The next three players are considered key to Atlético San Luis' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Chivas. The player Léo Bonatini (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score, and he is also the team's top scorer in the Clausura 2024. Next is the Brazilian player Vitinho (#11), he plays in the forward position and is the player with the most team assists in the tournament. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Chivas multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 26-year-old goalkeeper, Andrés Sánchez (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
San Luis in the tournament
San Luis had a good start in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, they are in seventh position in the general table after 2 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost, they have 6 points. San Luis seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on January 27, 2024 and resulted in a 3-1 defeat against Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium and in this way they achieved their second defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium is located in the city of San Luis Potosí, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 25,000 spectators and is the home of Club Atlético de San Luis. It was inaugurated on May 18, 1999 and cost 25 million US dollars.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2024: San Luis vs Chivas!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.