Stay with us to follow Atlas vs Pumas live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Atlas vs Pumas live corresponding to Matchday 7 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Jalisco Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Atlas vs Pumas online and live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
This is the start time of the Atlas vs Pumas match in several countries:
Argentina: 00 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 23 hours without transmission
Brazil: 00 hours No Transmission
Chile: 00 hours Without Transmission
Colombia: 22 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 22 hours without transmission
US (ET): 22 hours on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 04 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 21 hours in Azteca, Fox Sports
Paraguay: 00 hours Without Transmission
Peru: 22 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 00 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 23 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last Pumas lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ricardo Gutiérrez, Ventura Alvarado, Facundo Almada, Jair Díaz, Bryan Colula, Andres Montaño, Jefferson Intriago, Eduard Bello, Luis Amarilla, Édgar Bárcenas and Gustavo Del Prete.
Chino Huerta, player to follow!
The Pumas forward starts a new campaign looking to continue showing that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Mexican started the season in good shape, at the moment he has 8 goals and 2 assists in 14 games played. . Chino Huerta continues to be a fundamental piece of the Pumas' offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to get into the Liga MX league. Likewise, his performance has led him to be called up by the Mexican National Team. El Chino will have to manage to work more with Rogelio Funes Mori and Leo Suárez to create a fear offensive.
How does Pumas arrive?
Those from UNAM arrive after starting this new tournament with the aim of fighting for the title again. The team comes to this match after playing some preparation games, after the good season in the Apertura 2023 where they finished in fourth place, entering the Liguilla, with 28 points, after 8 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses. However, the team failed to reach the Grand Final after losing to Tigres in the semifinals. This is why the objective is to repeat the great campaign and seek to reach the final within the Liguilla. The Pumas seem to have recovered part of the good play that characterized them and with the help of Rogelio Funes Mori, Guillermo Martínez, Chino Huerta, Eduardo Salvio, Julio González, Nathan Silva and Leo Suárez, they have found a strong backbone. At the moment, Pumas is in ninth place with 9 points, after 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss.
Last alignment of the Atlas!
This is the team's latest lineup: Camilo Vargas, Hugo Nervo, Anderson Santamaría, José Lozano, Gaddi Aguirre, Mateo García, Aldo Rocha, Ángel Márquez, Jordy Caicedo, Augusto Solari and Raymundo Fulgencio.
Jordy Caicedo, player to follow!
The Atlas forward continues this campaign in search of proving that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Ecuadorian started the season in good shape, currently with 0 goals and 1 assist in 5 games played. Caicedo is an important piece of the Rojinegros' offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the aspirations of those from Guadalajara in the face of another Liga MX title. Caicedo will have to manage to work more with Jhon Murillo and Eduardo Aguirre to create, once again, a fear offensive.
How does the Atlas get here?
The Rojinegros arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 without any option to play in the Liga MX Liguilla by finishing in seventeenth place in the table with 17 units. This was one of the most important factors in seeking to make several important adjustments to the team and strengthen all sectors of the field. Atlas has a good depth of squad and this has given the expected results, the start of this campaign was mixed by achieving a couple of victories and a draw. Among the most outstanding players on the squad we find names like Jhon Murillo, Jordy Caicedo, Raymundo Fulgencio, Aldo Rocha, Camilo Vargas, Luis Reyes and Juan Zapata. Currently the team is in the middle of the table in tenth overall position with 7 points, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses.
Where is the game?
The Jalisco Stadium located in the city of Guadalajara will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Clausura 2024 regular season of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 55,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1952.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlas vs Pumas match, corresponding to Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the Jalisco Stadium, at 10 p.m.