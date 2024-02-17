ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Mazatlán vs Chivas in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mazatlán vs Chivas match in the Liga MX.
What time is Mazatlán vs Chivas match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Mazatlán vs Chivas of February 16th in several countries:
México: 21:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 23:00 horas
Chile: 23:00 horas
Colombia: 21:00 horas
Perú: 21:00 horas
EE.UU.: 22:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 21:00 horas
Uruguay: 23:00 horas
Paraguay: 22:00 horas
España: 05:00 horas
Where and how to watch Mazatlán vs Chivas and live stream
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Mazatlán vs Chivas in streaming you can watch it on TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
U-23 Tour
Chivas U-23 will tour two U.S. states during the March FIFA Date. They will play four games in Georgia and Tennessee to keep up the pace of competition and provide experience to young players. In addition, open tryouts will be held to scout talent. The matches include games against local teams such as Dalton FC, North Georgia United, Jackson Boom and Gargoyles.
This is what the Chivas U23 tour in the United States will be like:
Match / Date / Venue / Time
- Chivas vs Dalton FC / March 20 / Riverbend Park. 1990 Riverbend Rd. Dalton, GA / 8 PM
- Chivas vs North Georgia United / March 22 / Cedartown HS Stadium. 167 Frank Lott Dr, Cedartown / 7 PM
- Chivas vs Jackson Boom / March 23 / University School of Jackson. 232 McClellan Rd, Jackson, TN / 7 PM
- Chivas vs Gargoyles / March 24 / Sevier County High School. 1200 Dolly Parton Pkwy. Sevierville, TN / 5 PM
Antecedents
Chivas and Cañoneros have met on 9 occasions, with 6 wins for the red and white team, 1 draw and 2 wins for the Mazatlecos, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and the bad streak they have been carrying since last year's tournament.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to the Red and Whites, while the Mazatlan team has 2 wins and a very uneven balance, as they have not had a single draw in the last 5 games.
Guadalajara 1 - 3 Mazatlan FC, Sep 26, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 4 - 1 Mazatlan FC, Apr. 29, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 2 - 1 Guadalajara, Aug. 5, 2022, Liga MX
Guadalajara 3 - 0 Mazatlán FC, Jan. 9, 2022, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 0 - 1 Guadalajara, Nov. 5, 2021, Liga MX
How are Mazatlan coming along?
The locals are coming off a 2-0 win over Atlas in the last matchday, with 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats in their last 5 matches, so they are looking for confidence in this tournament and to get back on their feet.
Mazatlan FC 2 - 0 Atlas, Feb. 9, 2024, Liga MX
Puebla 3 - 2 Mazatlan FC, Feb. 2, 2024, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 2 - 2 Leon, Jan. 30, 2024, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 2 - 1 Mazatlan FC, Jan. 27, 2024, Liga MX
Toluca 4 - 1 Mazatlan FC, Jan. 20, 2024, Liga MX
How are Chivas doing?
The visitors are coming off a 2-1 win over Juarez last matchday and a 2-1 win over Forge in their last game. In their last 5 games, they have a very good streak, with 0 draws, 0 losses and 5 wins.
Guadalajara 2 - 1 Forge FC, Feb. 13, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
Guadalajara 2 - 1 FC Juarez, Feb 10, 2024, Liga MX
Forge FC 1 - 3 Guadalajara, Feb. 7, 2024, CONCACAF Champions League
Atlético de San Luis 0 - 2 Guadalajara, Feb. 4, 2024, Liga MX
Guadalajara 3 - 2 Toluca, Jan. 30, 2024, Liga MX
Watch out for this Mazatlan player
Panama's 30 year old attacker, Édgar Bárcenas has had a good performance, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Mexico midfielder, 29 year old Victor Guzman has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and this season.