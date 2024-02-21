ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Necaxa vs Chivas live on Liga MX Clausura 2024 match day 9.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Necaxa vs Chivas live in Liga MX Clausura 2024 match day 9, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Victoria. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Victoria Stadium
It is the Necaxa stadium, located in the Aguascalientes stadium, one of the most important in Mexican football, it is also full of tradition for its famous fountain every time the rays score a goal, has a capacity for 25 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 26, 2003, it will be the stage where Necaxa and Chivas will face each other on the 9th day of the Clausura 2024 in Liga MX, a match that promises to be very exciting with a great entrance and a possible full house, this is the stadium for tomorrow's game.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 9 between Necaxa and Chivas will be Mexican referee Brian Omar Gonzalez Velez, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that looks set to be very exciting and will have to bring this match to a good conclusion, a match that promises to have a lot of friction to fight for 3 very valuable points, this will be the central referee for tomorrow's match at the Victoria Stadium.
Where and how to watch Necaxa vs Chivas live online in Liga MX match day 9
The Necaxa vs Chivas match will be broadcast on TV on the TUDN channel.
The Necaxa vs Chivas match can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue to go and Vix+.
The Necaxa vs Chivas match can be tuned in from the live streams of Blue to go and Vix+.
If you want to watch Necaxa vs Chivas live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Necaxa vs Chivas match day 9 of the Clausura 2024 Liga MX?
This is the kick-off time for the Necaxa vs Chivas match on 20 February 2024 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Bolivia: 18:00 hours
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 22:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 22:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hours
Japan: 05:00 hours
South Korea: 5:00 a.m.
India: 10:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 13:00
South Africa: 12:00
Australia: 03:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 04:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
France: 04:00 hours
Italy: 04:00 hours
Belgium: 04:00 hours
Netherlands: 04:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, in the case of Chivas the participation of Jose Juan Macias and Carlos Cisneros is still in doubt, while Chicharito is expected to play against Pumas at the weekend, all the other two players will be available for this match.
Background
The record is clearly in favorite of Chivas as they have met 14 times, leaving a record of 11 wins for Chivas, 2 draws and only one win for Necaxa, so tomorrow Guadalajara will be favorites to take all 3 points, in what is expected to be one of the best matches in this Liga MX matchday 9.
How is Chivas coming along?
For their part, Chivas come from a 2-2 draw in a very tough match against Mazatlan, a game they let go in the last second of the match, dropping two very important points, they are in seventh position in the general table, just one point above Necaxa, with a record of 3 wins, 3 draws and one defeat, now they will go to Victoria Stadium, with the intention of getting 3 points as visitors that would put them in 5th position, this is how both teams arrive to this 9th round of the Liga MX Clausura 2024.
How is Necaxa coming along?
Necaxa comes from a one-goal draw against Querétaro in match day 7, a team that has had one of its best starts in a long time, continuing without defeat in this Clausura 2024, they are in 8th position with 11 points and a record of 7 games played, 2 wins, 5 draws and 0 defeats, They will face Chivas in a tough match, where they will try to take advantage of playing at home and with their fans, in what is expected to be a great match with two teams that are in high positions in the general table of the Clausura 2024, in this way Necaxa arrives to the 9th match day in this date that is ahead in Liga MX.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Necaxa vs Chivas match day 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at Estadio Victoria, kick-off at 21:00 (CDMX).