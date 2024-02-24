ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Puebla vs Querétaro live corresponding to the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with minute-by-minute and live online updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Puebla vs Querétaro online and live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
This is the start time of the Puebla vs Querétaro match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 21 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Ecuador: 20 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 20 hours on VIX
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 21 hours on Claro Sports
Querétaro's last lineup!
This is the last team lineup: Guillermo Allison, Miguel Barbieri, Emanuel Gularte, Pablo Nicolás Ortíz, Omar Mendoza, Federico Lértora, Kevin Escamilla, Jaime Valencia, Pablo Barrera, Nicolás Cordero and Facundo Batista.
Pablo Barrera, player to follow!
The Gallos midfielder seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. Pablo Barrera fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different goal options. This was one of the top attendees in the previous tournament and he will want to continue showing his high level. What Barrera should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Camilo Sanvezzo for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season. The Mexican arrives with 1 assist in 2 games played in this tournament.
How does Querétaro arrive?
Los Gallos arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 outside of the playoffs, the team finished with 19 points after 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses in the Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors to seek to carry out a major restructuring within the team and bring important changes. Names such as Emmanuel Gularte, Jordan Sierra, Pablo Barrera, Miguel Barbieri, Camilo Sanvezzo and Fernando Tapia stand out on the roster. Querétaro does not have a great depth of squad, however, it will seek to give the expected results. Currently, the team is in thirteenth place in the table with 1 point, after 0 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. An important issue is the possibility of a change of ownership in the team, which is why a complete restructuring is coming. Los Gallos will seek to continue showing improvements after several tournaments with poor results and return to a Liguilla.
Puebla's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jesus Rodriguez, Gastón Silva, Sebastián Olmedo, Brayan Angulo, Gustavo Ferrareis, Diego de Buen, Pablo González, Daniel Álvarez, Kevin Velasco, Miguel Sansores and Lucas Cavallini.
Brayan Angúlo, player to follow!
The La Franja side starts a new campaign in search of continuing to demonstrate that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Colombian closed the season in a good way, managing to be the team's and the league's top assister with 6 assists. and 2 goals in the Apertura 2023, being a fundamental piece for the people of Puebla to qualify. Angúlo continues to be an important piece of the La Franja team, in addition to continuing to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the Liga MX Liguilla. The Colombian will have to work more with Gastón Silva to create an important defense.
How does Puebla get here?
La Franja del Puebla continues its path in this Clausura 2024, after entering the Liguilla in the Apertura 2023 and being one of the best teams in the championship. Ricardo Carbajal's team reached the final of the Liga MX, after finishing in eighth place in the table with 22 points, after 4 wins, 10 draws and 3 losses. For Clausura 2024, the team made few moves while maintaining a great squad with players like Brayan Angúlo, Jesús Rodríguez, Diego de Buen, Gabriel Carbajal, Kevin Velasco and Gastón Silva. Added to this, reinforcements arrived to improve the team's offense with Lucas Cavallini and Santiago Ormeño returning with the camoteros. La Franja will seek to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the championship and these are one of the favorite teams to be among the best in the league again in Clausura 2026.
Where is the game?
The Cuauhtémoc Stadium located in the city of Puebla will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Clausura 2024 regular season of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 51,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1968.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Puebla vs Querétaro match, corresponding to the duel on Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, at 8 p.m.