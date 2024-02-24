ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Club León vs Atlético San Luis
In a few moments, we'll share with you the starting lineups for Club Leon vs Atletico San Luis live, as well as the latest information from the Nou Camp pitch. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
What time is it and where to watch?
This is the kickoff time for the Club León vs Atlético San Luis match on February 24, 2024 in several countries:
Mexico: 17:00 hours CDMX (ViX, Claro Sports and Fox Sports).
United States: 17:00 hours PT and 18:00 hours ET (ViX)
Costa Rica: 17:00 hours (Claro Sports and ViX)
Peru: 18:00 hours (Claro Sports)
Colombia: 18:00 hours (Claro Sports)
Ecuador: 18:00 hours (Claro Sports)
Puerto Rico: 19:00 hours (Claro Sports and ViX)
Venezuela: 19:00 hours (Claro Sports)
Bolivia: 19:00 (Claro Sports)
Chile: 19:00 hours (Claro Sports)
Argentina: 19:00 hours (Claro Sports)
Uruguay: 19:00 hours (Claro Sports)
Paraguay: 19:00 hours (Claro Sports)
Brazil: 19:00 hours
Spain: 16:00 hours
Atlético San Luis player to watch
Léo Bonatini, a 29-year-old experienced striker who has earned a place in 'Atleti's starting line-up thanks to 4 goals and 1 assist. He is a fast player, is always looking for space and is also a good mid and long distance shooter.
Club León Player to Watch
Federico Viñas, a young 25-year-old striker who has been a key player in the 'Fiera' attack, with 4 goals and two assists in this tournament. He is a player who is very focused in the area and is always looking to get unmarked and wait for the ball to get it between the goalposts.
Last alignment of Club León
R. Cota (GK); W. Tesillo, A. Frías, O. Rodríguez, J. Ramírez, S. Santos, F. Ambriz, E. Hernández, Á. Mena, N. López y Federico Viñas. Coach, Jorge Bava.
Designated Referees
Center Referee: Iván Antonio López Sánchez
Assistant one: Erick Durón Martínez
Assistant two: Jair de Jesús Sosa García
Fourth official: Vicente Jassiel Reynoso Arce
VAR: Ismael Rosario López Peñuelas
VAR: Aldo Ballesteros Barba
Antecedents
In their last five games, Atletico San Luis holds a slight advantage over Club Leon.
Liga MX Apertura 2023 Atletico San Luis 3-2 Club Leon (Play-In)
Liga MX Clausura 2023 Atletico San Luis 3-0 Club Leon
Liga MX Apertura 2023 Club León 1-3 Atlético San Luis (Play-In)
Liga MX Clausura 2023 Club León 2-0 Atlético San Luis
Liga MX Apertura 2022 Atlético San Luis 1-2 Club León
How is Atlético San Luis coming along?
The 'Atleti' in their last 5 matches have had an abysmal performance, their best result was against Xolos, having a streak of 4 defeats and 1 draw.
Liga MX Clausura 2024 Atlético San Luis 1-2 Club Tigres
MX League Clausura 2024 Monterrey 3-1 Atlético San Luis
MX League Clausura 2024 Atletico San Luis 0-2 Deportivo Guadalajara
Liga MX Clausura 2024 Cruz Azul 3-0 Atlético San Luis
Liga MX Clausura 2024 Atlético San Luis 3-3 Club Tijuana
How is Club León coming along?
The Esmeraldas in their last 5 matches have had a very negative performance, their best result was against Atlas, having a streak of 4 defeats and 1 win.
MX League Clausura 2024 Deportivo Toluca 4-1 Club León
Liga MX Clausura 2024 Pachuca 3-2 Club León
Liga MX Clausura 2024 Club León 0-1 Club América
Liga MX Clausura 2024 Atlas 0-1 Club León
Liga MX Clausura 2024 Club León 2-3 Cruz Azul
Liga MX brings us a new episode
The Mexican First Division brings us a duel between two teams that are in need of points as they are at the bottom of the general table, León is in 11th place with 7 points, while San Luis is one place below with the same number of points. This is an attractive duel, as they need a win to move them away from the bottom of the table.
Welcome!
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the live broadcast of the Club León vs Atlético San Luis match, corresponding to match day 8 of the Liga MX Torneo Clausura 2024.
My name is Uriel García and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
