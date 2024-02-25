ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Tigres UANL vs Atlas Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres UANL vs Atlas match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Tigres UANL vs Atlas match for Liga MX 2024?
This is the start time of the game Tigres UANL vs Atlas of February 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 9:00 PM.
Colombia: 7:00 PM.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN and Univision.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ViX and Afizzionados.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM.
Peru: 8:00 PM.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM.
Argentina: 9:00 PM.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 9:00 PM.
Colombia: 7:00 PM.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on TUDN and Univision.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ViX and Afizzionados.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM.
Peru: 8:00 PM.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM.
Last lineup of Tigres UANL
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Juan José Purata, Jesús Angulo, Jesús Garza, Juan Brunetta, Fernando Gorriarán, Rafael Carioca, André-Pierre Gignac, Diego Lainez and Ozziel Herrera.
Nahuel Guzmán, Samir, Juan José Purata, Jesús Angulo, Jesús Garza, Juan Brunetta, Fernando Gorriarán, Rafael Carioca, André-Pierre Gignac, Diego Lainez and Ozziel Herrera.
Last lineup of Atlas
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Luis Reyes, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Jaziel Martínez, Jordy Caicedo, Brian Lozano and Augusto Solari.
Camilo Vargas, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Luis Reyes, José Abella, Aldo Rocha, Juan Zapata, Jaziel Martínez, Jordy Caicedo, Brian Lozano and Augusto Solari.
Atlas players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Atlas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Tigres UANL. The player Aldo Rocha (#26) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. The next is the Uruguayan player Brian Lozano (#10), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper, Camilo Vargas (# 12), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Atlas in the tournament
The Atlas team started the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) badly. They are in tenth position in the general table with 2 games won, 2 draws and 3 lost, achieving 9 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. For this game, the red-and-black team seek to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 18, 2024 and resulted in a 1-0 defeat against León at the Jalisco Stadium and in this way they achieved their third defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Tigres UANL players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Atlético Tigres UANL's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Atlas. The player Sebastián Córdova (#17) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score, and he is the team's top scorer in the Clausura 2024. Next is the Argentine player Nicolás Ibáñez (#9), he plays in the forward position and is the player with most team assists in the tournament. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Atlas multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 38-year-old goalkeeper, Nahuel Guzmán (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Tigres UANL in the tournament
Tigres UANL had a good start in the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, they are in sixth position in the general table after 4 games won, 2 tied and 1 lost, they have 14 points. Tigres UANL seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on February 17, 2024 and resulted in a 1-0 defeat against Cruz Azul at the Estadio Azul and thus they achieved their first defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The University Stadium is located in the city of Nuevo León, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 42,500 spectators and is the home of the Tigres de la UANL. It was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 and its construction cost 23 million pesos.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2024: Tigres UANL vs Atlas!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.