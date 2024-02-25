ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Deportivo Toluca vs Club Tijuana live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Deportivo Toluca vs Club Tijuana live, as well as the latest information from the Nemesio Diez pitch. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
What time is it and where to watch?
This is the kickoff time for the Deportivo Toluca vs Club Tijuana match on February 25, 2024 in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 hours CDMX (ViX and TUDN).
United States: 5:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET (TUDN, TUDN App, UNIVISION),
Costa Rica: 12:00 noon (Vix and TUDN)
Peru: 1:00 p.m.
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Puerto Rico: 2:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Argentina: 2:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.
Brazil: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 19:00 hours
Club Tijuana Player to Watch
Lucas Rodríguez, a young 26-year-old midfielder who has 2 goals and 1 assist in this tournament.
Player to watch for Deportivo Toluca
Jean Meneses, a 30-year-old experienced striker who has 3 goals and 3 assists this season.
Latest Club Tijuana lineup
J. Rodríguez (GK); K. Balanta, N. Díaz, F. Contreras, A. Mejía, C. Rivera, F. Madrigal, L. Rodríguez, D. Blanco, E. Álvarez y C. González. Coach, Miguel Herrera.
Last Deportivo Toluca lineup
T. Volpi (WK); J. Escobar, F. Pereira, B. García, M. Araújo, C. Baeza, T. Belmonte, M. Ruiz, J. Meneses, A. Vega y E. López. Coach, Renato Paiva.
Designated Referees
Center Referee: Diego Montaño Robles
Assistant one: Mauricio Nieto Robles
Assistant two: Jesús Lorenzo Soto Dávila
Fourth official: Orlando Delgadillo Franco
VAR: Brian Omar Gonzáles Veles
VAR: Michel Caballero Galicia
Antecedents
In Deportivo Toluca's last five meetings against Club Tijuana they are very evenly matched, with two wins each and one draw.
Liga MX Apertura 2023 Club Tijuana 2-1 Deportivo Toluca
Liga MX Clausura 2023 Club Tijuana 3-3 Deportivo Toluca
Liga MX Apertura 2023 Deportivo Toluca 3-1 Club Tijuana
Liga MX Clausura 2023 Deportivo Toluca 1-2 Club Tijuana
Liga MX Apertura 2022 Club Tijuana 0-2 Deportivo Toluca
How is Club Tijuana coming along?
The 'Xolos' in their last 5 matches have had a poor performance, having a streak of 3 draws and 2 defeats.
Liga MX Clausura 2024 Club Tijuana 1-1 Deportivo Guadalajara
Liga MX Clausura 2024 Cruz Azul Club 1-0 Tijuana
MX Clausura 2024 League MX Clausura 2024 Pachuca Club 3-2 Tijuana
MX Clausura 2024 League MX Clausura 2024 Club Tijuana 1-1 Querétaro
MX League Clausura 2024 Atletico San Luis 3-3 Club Tijuana
How is Deportivo Toluca coming along?
The 'Devils' in their last 5 matches have had a regular performance, their best result was against Santos, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss.
Concachampions 2024 Herediano 1-2 Deportivo Toluca
Liga MX Clausura 2024 Club Necaxa 3-3 Deportivo Toluca
Concachampions 2024 Deportivo Toluca 2-3 Herediano
Liga MX Clausura 2024 Monterrey 0-0 Deportivo Toluca
Liga MX Clausura 2024 Deportivo Toluca 1-0 Club Santos
Liga MX brings us a new episode
The Mexican First Division brings us a duel between two teams in the lower middle of the table. Toluca is in eighth place with 13 points, while Tijuana is in 15th place with 4 points.
Welcome!
Hello everyone! Thank you for joining us for the live broadcast of the match Deportivo Toluca vs Club Tijuana, corresponding to date 8 of the Liga MX Torneo Clausura 2024.
My name is Uriel García and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
