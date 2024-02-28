ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:21 PMa minute ago

Statistics from......

The attacker of Mexico, Ettson Ayon, the attacker will play his sixth game in his local league, in the past he played 14 as a starter and 6 as a substitute, managing to score 0 goals in the Mexican league and 1 assist, currently has 2 goals, where he will try to be the reference of the team.
7:14 PM8 minutes ago

They are warming up

A few minutes before kick-off, both clubs are already on the pitch in preparation for the match.
7:09 PM13 minutes ago

Fans

The fans are gradually arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this Liga MX match.
7:04 PM18 minutes ago

They are already at the stadium

Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
 
6:59 PM23 minutes ago

Tune in here Queretaro vs Atletico de San Luis in Liga MX

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Queretaro vs Atletico de San Luis match in the Liga MX.
6:54 PM28 minutes ago

What time is Queretaro vs Atletico de San Luis match for Liga MX?

This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs Atletico de San Luis of February 27th in several countries:
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
USA: 8:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
6:49 PM33 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Queretaro vs Atletico de San Luis and live stream

The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Queretaro vs Atletico de San Luis in streaming you can watch it on TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best 
6:44 PM38 minutes ago

Antecedents

Gallos and Potosinos have met 23 times, with 10 wins for the locals, 3 draws and 10 wins for the visitors, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and the bad streak they have been carrying since last season.
6:39 PM43 minutes ago

Last 5 encounters

In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 2 wins have gone to the Red and Whites, while the Roosters have 1 win and a very uneven balance, as they have only two draws in the last 5 games.
Atlético de San Luis 4 - 1 Querétaro, Jul 15, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético de San Luis 2 - 0 Querétaro, Mar. 10, 2023, Liga MX
Querétaro 1 - 1 Atlético de San Luis, Aug. 11, 2022, Liga MX
Querétaro 2 - 1 Atlético de San Luis, Mar. 17, 2022, Liga MX
Atlético de San Luis 1 - 1 Querétaro, Aug. 2, 2021, Liga MX
6:34 PMan hour ago

How are Querétaro coming along?

The locals are coming off a 2-0 win against Puebla in the last matchday, having in their last 5 matches, 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, so they are looking for confidence in this tournament and to get back on track.
Puebla 0 - 2 Querétaro, Feb. 23, 2024, Liga MX
Querétaro 1 - 1 Necaxa, Feb. 16, 2024, Liga MX
Tijuana 1 - 1 Querétaro, Feb. 9, 2024, Liga MX
Querétaro 1 - 3 Cruz Azul, Feb. 2, 2024, Liga MX
Querétaro 1 - 1 Tigres UANL, Jan. 28, 2024, MX League
6:29 PMan hour ago

How is San Luis coming?

The visitors are coming off a 1-0 loss to Leon last matchday, in their last 5 games they have a very good streak, with 1 draw, 4 losses and 0 wins.
Leon 1 - 0 Atletico de San Luis, Feb 24, 2024, Liga MX
Atlético de San Luis 3 - 3 Tijuana, Feb. 17, 2024, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 3 - 0 Atlético de San Luis, Feb. 10, 2024, Liga MX
Atlético de San Luis 0 - 2 Guadalajara, Feb. 4, 2024, Liga MX
Monterrey 3 - 1 Atlético de San Luis, Jan. 27, 2024, MX League
6:24 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this San Luis player

The 29 year old attacker from Brazil, Léo Bonatini has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season.
6:19 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Querétaro player

Mexico's 22 year old attacker, Ettson Ayon has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this season.
6:14 PMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Liga MX match Querétaro vs Atlético de San Luis. The match will take place at Estadio Corregidora, at 8:00 pm.
 
