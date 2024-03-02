ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Stay with us to follow Atlético San Luis vs Puebla live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Atlético San Luis vs Puebla live corresponding to the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Alfonso Lastras Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Atlético San Luis vs Puebla online and live in the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
This is the start time of the Atlético San Luis vs Puebla match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 21 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Ecuador: 20 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 20 hours on VIX
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 21 hours on Claro Sports
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 21 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Ecuador: 20 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 20 hours on VIX
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours on Fox Sports and Claro Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 20 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 22 hours on Claro Sports
Venezuela: 21 hours on Claro Sports
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last lineup for San Luis!
This is the team's latest lineup: Andrés Sánchez, Julio Domínguez, Vitinho, Unai Bilbao, Jordan Silva, Juan Manuel Sanabria, Javier Güemez, Rodrigo Dourado, Sébastien Salles-Lamonge, Léo Bonatini and José De Jesús González.
Vitinho, player to follow!
The Atlético de San Luis forward seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. Vitinho fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different goal options. The arrival of the winger a few seasons ago was one of those that attracted the most attention for the people of Potosí and little by little he has earned a starting position in the team's eleven until he is one of the top figures. At the moment, he has 1 goal and 3 assists, being the leader of the Potosí offensive.
How does San Luis get here?
Los Potosinos arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 in the Play-In of the Liga MX and managing to reach the semifinals of the match, the team finished in seventh place with 23 points after 7 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses in the League MX. This was one of the most important factors to seek to carry out a major restructuring within the team to try to make the step up to a grand final. Atlético San Luis has a great squad with players like Jurgen Damm, Franck Boli, Vitinho , Andrés Sanchéz, Jordan Silva, Javier Guemez and Mateo Klimowicz. San Luis has a good squad and it has given the expected results. At the start of this campaign they will seek to have positive results to place themselves in the Liguilla positions and give a better impression than the last tournament. Currently the team is in thirteenth place in the table with 7 points, after 2 wins, 1 draw and 5 losses.
Puebla's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jesus Rodriguez, Gastón Silva, Sebastián Olmedo, Brayan Angulo, Gustavo Ferrareis, Diego de Buen, Pablo González, Daniel Álvarez, Kevin Velasco, Miguel Sansores and Lucas Cavallini.
Brayan Angúlo, player to follow!
The La Franja side starts a new campaign in search of continuing to demonstrate that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Colombian closed the season in a good way, managing to be the team's and the league's top assister with 6 assists. and 2 goals in the Apertura 2023, being a fundamental piece for the people of Puebla to qualify. Angúlo continues to be an important piece of the La Franja team, in addition to continuing to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the Liga MX Liguilla. The Colombian will have to work more with Gastón Silva to create an important defense.
How does Puebla arrive?
La Franja del Puebla continues its path in this Clausura 2024, after entering the Liguilla in the Apertura 2023 and being one of the best teams in the championship. Ricardo Carbajal's team reached the final of the Liga MX, after finishing in eighth place in the table with 22 points, after 4 wins, 10 draws and 3 losses. For Clausura 2024, the team made few moves while maintaining a great squad with players like Brayan Angúlo, Jesús Rodríguez, Diego de Buen, Gabriel Carbajal, Kevin Velasco and Gastón Silva. Added to this, reinforcements arrived to improve the team's offense with Lucas Cavallini and Santiago Ormeño returning with the camoteros. La Franja will seek to be one of the most interesting teams to watch in the championship and these are one of the favorite teams to be among the best in the league again in Clausura 2026.
Where is the game?
The Alfonso Lastras Stadium located in the city of San Luis Potosí will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Clausura 2024 regular season of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 25,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Atlético San Luis vs Puebla match, corresponding to the duel on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, at 8 p.m.