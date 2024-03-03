ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Pachuca vs Juárez live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Pachuca vs Juárez live corresponding to Matchday 9 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Hidalgo Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Pachuca vs Juárez online and live from the Liga MX Clausura 2024?
This is the start time of the Pachuca vs Juárez match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 21 hours Without Transmission
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours without transmission
Colombia: 20 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 20 hours without transmission
US (ET): 20 hours on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours in Azteca, Fox Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours without transmission
Peru: 20 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 22 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 21 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Juárez's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Sebastián Jurado, Francisco Calvo, Moisés Mosquera, Andrija Vukcevic, José Abella, Michael Santos, Javier Salas, Dieter Villalpando, Denzell García, Edson Fernando and Aitor García.
Sebastian Jurado, player to follow!
The Braves goalkeeper starts a new campaign looking to continue showing that he is one of the best players on the team, with this in mind the Mexican comes to reinforce a team that closed the season in a bad way being one of the worst defenses in the team. championship with 25 goals against in 17 games played. Jurado will seek to be a fundamental piece of the Braves' defensive defense and continue to demonstrate that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the team's aspirations to enter the Liga MX Liguilla. The Mexican will have to work more with Moíses Mosquera and José Juán Manriquez to create an impenetrable defense.
How does Juárez arrive?
The Braves arrive after starting this new tournament with the aim of getting back into the Liguilla, after not qualifying in the previous tournament, finishing in fifteenth position with 18 points after 5 wins, 3 draws and 9 losses. This is why the objective is to seek to have a great campaign and try to advance to the Mexican soccer Liguilla. The Juárez seem to have recovered part of the good play that characterized them and with the help of great players such as Avilés Hurtado, Manuel Castro, Alfredo Talavera, Moisés Mosquera, José Abella, Diéter Villalpando and Ángel Zaldivar, they have found a strong backbone. At the moment, Juárez is in eighteenth place with 2 points, after 0 wins, 2 draws and 6 losses.
Pachuca's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Carlos Moreno, Andrés Micolta, Sergio Barreto, Bryan González, Luis Rodríguez, Alan Bautista, Pedro Pedraza, Érick Sánchez, Salomón Rondón, Oussama Idrissi and Alexei Dominguez.
Erick Sánchez, player to follow!
The Pachuca midfielder returned this season looking to show that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Mexican has shown a better level than the previous season and has made himself known as the team's best football generator. Chiquito Sánchez is an important piece of the Tuzos offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the aspirations of those from Pachuca in the face of another Liga MX title. At the moment, he has 4 goals and 3 assists in 8 games. Erick Sánchez will have to work more with Jose Eduardo López and Roberto de la Rosa to create a fear offensive.
How does Pachuca get there?
Los Tuzos arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 outside of the Liga MX Play-In, the team finished in eleventh place with 22 points after 5 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses in the Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors for seeking to carry out a major restructuring within the team, reinforcing all areas of the team, mainly the defense. Pachuca has a good squad made up of players like Erick Sánchez, Salomón Rondon, Roberto de la Rosa, Gustavo Cabral, Andrés Micolta, Luis Rodríguez and Javier Eduardo López and this has given the expected results, at the start of this campaign obtaining positive results to place themselves in Liguilla positions and give a better impression than the last tournament. Currently the team is in third place in the table with 19 points, after 6 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses.
Where is the game?
The Hidalgo Stadium located in the city of Pachuca will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Clausura 2024 regular season of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 30,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1993.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Pachuca vs Juárez match, corresponding to Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. The match will take place at the Hidalgo Stadium, at 7 p.m.