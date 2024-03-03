ADVERTISEMENT
Update
Follow here Cruz Azul vs Chivas Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs Chivas match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Cruz Azul vs Chivas match for Liga MX 2024?
This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs Chivas of March 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:05 PM.
Bolivia: 8:05 PM.
Chile: 9:05 PM.
Colombia: 7:05 PM.
Ecuador: 7:05 PM.
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on TUDN and Univision.
Mexico: 7:05 PM on ViX, TUDN and Afizzionados.
Paraguay: 9:05 PM.
Peru: 8:05 PM.
Uruguay: 9:05 PM.
Argentina: 9:05 PM.
Bolivia: 8:05 PM.
Chile: 9:05 PM.
Colombia: 7:05 PM.
Ecuador: 7:05 PM.
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on TUDN and Univision.
Mexico: 7:05 PM on ViX, TUDN and Afizzionados.
Paraguay: 9:05 PM.
Peru: 8:05 PM.
Uruguay: 9:05 PM.
Cruz Azul's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Kevin Mier, Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Rodolfo Rotondi, Ignacio Rivero, Erik Lira, Lorenzo Faravelli, Carlos Rodríguez, Gabriel Fernandez, Ángel Sepúlveda and Uriel Antuna.
Kevin Mier, Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta, Rodolfo Rotondi, Ignacio Rivero, Erik Lira, Lorenzo Faravelli, Carlos Rodríguez, Gabriel Fernandez, Ángel Sepúlveda and Uriel Antuna.
Chivas' latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
José Rangel, Jesús Orozco, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Mateo Chávez, José Castillo, Víctor Guzmán, Érick Gutiérrez, Fernando Beltrán, Cade Cowell, Pável Pérez and Roberto Alvarado.
José Rangel, Jesús Orozco, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Mateo Chávez, José Castillo, Víctor Guzmán, Érick Gutiérrez, Fernando Beltrán, Cade Cowell, Pável Pérez and Roberto Alvarado.
Players to follow from Chivas
The next three players are considered key to Chivas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Cruz Azul. The player Roberto Alvarado (#25) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience and the team's highest scorer in this tournament. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Érick Gutiérrez (#15), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against San Luis multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper, José Rangel (#27) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Chivas in the tournament
The Guadalajara team started Clausura 2024 of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in eighth position in the general table with 4 games won, 3 draws and 2 lost, achieving 15 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason and fight for the Clausura championship. Chivas' goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 24, 2024 and resulted in a 3-1 victory against Pumas UNAM at the Akron Stadium and thus achieved their fourth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Cruz Azul players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Cruz Azul's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Chivas. The player Gabriel Fernandez (#27) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. The next is the Mexican player Uriel Antuna (#7), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper, Kevin Mier (# 23), the Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Cruz Azul in the tournament
Cruz Azul had a good start in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX, they are in second position in the general table after 6 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost, they have 19 points. Cruz Azul seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on February 24, 2024 and resulted in a 1-0 loss against América at the Azteca Stadium and thus they achieved their second defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Azteca Stadium is located in Mexico City, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 87,000 spectators and is the home of Club América. It was inaugurated on May 29, 1966, cost 260 million Mexican pesos, it is the largest stadium in Mexico and the seventh largest in the world.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2024: Cruz Azul vs Chivas!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.