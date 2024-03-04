ADVERTISEMENT

Update
8:00 PM25 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tijuana vs León live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Caliente Stadium.
7:55 PM30 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Tijuana vs León online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the Fox Sports channel.

Tijuana vs León can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

7:50 PM35 minutes ago

What time is the Tijuana vs León match corresponding to Matchday 10 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League?

This is the start time of the Tijuana vs León match on March 3, 2024 in several countries:

Argentina: 6:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:00 p.m.

Brazil: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 6:00 p.m.

Peru: 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Japan: 06:00 hours

India: 11:00 am

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 1:00 p.m.

Australia: 04:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

7:45 PM40 minutes ago

Xolos Statements

Miguel Herrera spoke after the draw against To turn things around, today it seems to me that the team is playing well, against an opponent with good players.

"If they yell at each other it is because there is frustration, it is normal, I don't see that there is an outbreak of anger, they yell because there is frustration, that is why they yell and talk to each other, that is why it is like that, there are teams that I have had to direct and we are winning and "They shout at each other about everything, it's because they want to win more, I see them shout out of frustration and anger, it's bad that I saw that nothing was happening, but when there is a team that talks to each other, insults each other, it's because they want to get ahead, there is no conformism."

7:40 PMan hour ago

Lion's last lineup

Cota; Moreno, Barreiro, Adonis Frías, Rodríguez; Santos, Medina, Guerra, Ramírez; Alvarado, Viñas
7:35 PMan hour ago

Xolos' latest lineup

Antonio Rodríguez; David Barbosa, Kevin Balanta, Nicolás Díaz, Rafael Fernández; Christian Rivera, Joe Corona; Francisco Contreras, Domingo Blanco, Iván Tona; Zúñiga.
7:30 PMan hour ago

How does León arrive?

León comes to this match after beating Atlético San Luis by the minimum last weekend, managing to give joy to his fans.
7:25 PMan hour ago

How does the Tijuana arrive?

Xolos fought, but could not beat the Rayados who in the final stretch of the match ended up tying the cards.

7:20 PMan hour ago

The Tijuana vs León match will be played at the Caliente Stadium

The Tijuana vs León match will be played at the Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Baja California. The property has a capacity for 30,445 people.
7:15 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tijuana vs León match, corresponding to Matchday 10 of Clausura 2024 of the MX League. The match will take place at the Caliente Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
