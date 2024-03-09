ADVERTISEMENT
What time is it and where to watch?
This is the kickoff time for the Juárez vs Toluca game on March 8 in several countries:
Mexico: 21:00 (Fox Sports Mexico, ViX and Fanatiz Mexico).
United States: 21:00 PT - 22:00 ET (Fox Deportes, Fox Sports 2 and ViX)
Canada: 22:00
Peru: 22:00 (ViX)
Colombia: 22:00 (ViX)
Ecuador: 22:00 (ViX)
Puerto Rico: 23:00 (ViX)
Venezuela: 23:00 (ViX)
Chile: 23:00 (ViX)
Argentina: 23:00 (Fox Sports Premium and ViX)
Brazil: 23:00
United Kingdom: 3:00
Spain: 4:00
Toluca player to watch
Tiago Volpi, a 33-year-old experienced player who plays as a goalkeeper. The Brazilian is an important player with Toluca in Liga MX, he is considered one of the best goalkeepers thanks to the fact that he has only conceded 12 goals, has 21 saves and 278 good passes, in addition to scoring 3 goals, all this in 10 games played. Photo: Toluca FC (Facebook)
Juarez player to watch
Sebastián Jurado, a 26 year old young player who plays as a goalkeeper. The Mexican has been an important part with Juarez in Liga MX, he is considered one of the best goalkeepers thanks to the fact that he has only conceded 16 goals, 33 saves and 133 good passes, all this in 9 games played. Photo: FC Juárez (Facebook)
Latest Toluca lineup
Tiago Volpi (P); J. Escobar, F. Pereira, B. García, C. Orrantia, C. Baeza, T. Belmonte, J. Domínguez, A. Vega, J. Meneses y M. Ruiz
Coach: Renato Paiva
Latest Juárez lineup
S. Jurado (GK); F. calvo, M. Mosquera, J. Abella, R. Orquin, J. Salas, D. García, E. da Silva, D. Villalpando, A. García y Á. Zaldívar
Coach: Maurício Barbieri
Antecedents
In the last five games, Juárez has a slight advantage over Toluca, with three wins, two draws and one loss.
Liga MX 16 / 07 / 2023 | Toluca 2 - 4 Juarez
Liga MX 23 / 04 / 2023 | Toluca 1 - 1 Juárez
Liga MX 09 / 10 / 2022 | Toluca 3 - 0 Juárez
Liga MX 29 / 07 / 2022 | Juarez 1 - 1 Toluca
Liga MX 19 / 04 / 2022 | Toluca 0 - 1 Juárez
How is Toluca coming along?
The 'Diablos' in their last five matches have had a regular performance, their best result was against Salernitana, having a streak of three wins, one loss and one draw.
Liga MX 02 / 03 / 2024 | Toluca 2 - 1 Tigres
MX League 25 / 02 / 2024 | Toluca 2 - 0 Tijuana
Liga MX 21 / 02 / 2024 | Toluca 1 - 0 Santos
MX League 18 / 02 / 2024 | Monterrey 0 - 0 Toluca
Concachampions 15 / 02 / 2024 | Toluca 2 - 3 Herediano
How does Juarez arrive?
The 'Bravos' in their last five games have had a very poor performance, their best result was against Necaxa, having a streak of four defeats and one victory.
Liga MX 02 / 03 / 2024 | Pachuca 3 - 2 Juárez
Liga MX 28 / 02 / 2024 | Tigres 1 - 0 Juárez
MX League 23 / 02 / 2024 | Juarez 0 - 3 Monterrey
Liga MX 10 / 02 / 2024 | Chivas 2 - 1 Juarez
MX League 03 / 02 / 2024 | Juárez 2 - 2 Necaxa
Stadium
The Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez will be the venue for this Matchday 11 game, it is located in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico. It was inaugurated by the President of the Republic Lic. José López Portillo on October 2, 1980 and on May 12, 1981 a match was held between Atlético de Madrid and the Mexican National Team, it has a capacity of 22,800 spectators. Photo: FC Juárez (Facebook)
