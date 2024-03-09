Argentina: 8:05 PM.

Bolivia: 7:05 PM.

Chile: 8:05 PM.

Colombia: 6:05 PM.

Ecuador: 6:05 PM.

United States (ET): 6:05 PM on Peacock.

Mexico: 5:05 PM on Afizzionados and ViX.

Paraguay: 8:05 PM.

Peru: 6:05 PM.

Uruguay: 7:05 PM.