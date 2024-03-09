ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Chivas vs Leon match for Liga MX 2024?
This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Leon of March 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:05 PM.
Bolivia: 7:05 PM.
Chile: 8:05 PM.
Colombia: 6:05 PM.
Ecuador: 6:05 PM.
United States (ET): 6:05 PM on Peacock.
Mexico: 5:05 PM on Afizzionados and ViX.
Paraguay: 8:05 PM.
Peru: 6:05 PM.
Uruguay: 7:05 PM.
Leon's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Alfonso Blanco, Adonis Frias, Jaine Barreiro, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Luís Cervantes, Fidel Ambríz, Andrés Guardado, Elías Hernández, Ángel Mena, Nico López and Federico Viñas.
Chivas' latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
José Rangel, Jesús Orozco, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Mateo Chávez, José Castillo, Víctor Guzmán, Érick Gutiérrez, Fernando Beltrán, Cade Cowell, Pável Pérez and Roberto Alvarado.
Players to watch from Leon
The next three players are considered key to León's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Chivas. The player Federico Viñas (#18) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He was the top scorer last season with 6 goals in 15 games played, he is a player with a lot of experience and we could see him score on Saturday. The next is the Ecuadorian player Ángel Mena (#13), he plays in the forward position, in the last tournament he stood out for his assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against Chivas multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 36-year-old goalkeeper, Alfonso Blanco (# 1), the Mexican goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. Saturday.
Leon in the tournament
The Leon team started Clausura 2024 of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in eleventh position in the general table with 3 games won, 2 draws and 5 lost, achieving 11 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason. León's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on March 3, 2024 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium and in this way they achieved their second draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to follow from Chivas
The next three players are considered key to Chivas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against León. The player Roberto Alvarado (#25) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience and the team's highest scorer in this tournament. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Érick Gutiérrez (#15), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against San Luis multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper, José Rangel (#27) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Chivas in the tournament
Chivas had a good start in the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, they are in ninth position in the general table after 4 games won, 3 tied and 3 lost, they have 15 points. Chivas seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on March 2, 2024 and resulted in a 3-0 defeat against Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium and thus achieved their third defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Akron Stadium is located in the city of Zapopan, Jalisco. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 49,850 spectators and is the home of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara. It was inaugurated on July 29, 2010 and its construction cost 200 million dollars.
