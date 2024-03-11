ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to the platform to experience the emotions of this match.
Undoubtedly it will be a great match, in view of the closing of the tournament do not miss it on this same platform at 19:00 hours of the day, Sunday, March 10.
What to expect from the game?
There is no doubt that it will be a good duel between the team from the north and the team from the port, where the local team will seek to consolidate its position at the top, where there is a triple tie between Monterrey, Cruz Azul and Pachuca, looking to get three points to continue on the right track and to get a ticket to the big party of Mexican soccer, while the visiting team, facing the end of the tournament, seeks to start getting points to aspire to get into the playoffs.
What time is the match?
This is the time at which the match between Monterrey and Mazatlan will kick off in different countries:
Mexico 7 p.m.
United States, 7 p.m. PT, 20 ET
Canada 8 p.m.
Peru 8 p.m.
Argentina 10 p.m.
Colombia 8:00 p.m.
Ecuador 8:00 p.m.
Puerto Rico 9:00 p.m.
Chile 10:00 p.m.
Brazil 10:00 p.m.
United Kingdom 1 hour
Spain 2 hours
How and where to watch the match?
The match of the 11th date of the Clausura 2024, where Monterrey and Mazatlan FC, will face each other.
In this case, the only way to enjoy this match is through the VIX (Premium) platform, unfortunately no channel will broadcast this match, You can also tune in on VAVEL's platform.
Mazatlan player to follow
Andrés Montaño, a 21-year-old Mexican midfielder, has become a key player in the Mazatlán team, scoring 3 goals in 10 games, making him one of the jewels of Liga MX.
Player to watch for Monterrey
Brandon Vázquez, 25 years old, is a Mexican-American center forward, the striker has been a key player for Rayados, because in 11 games played between Liga MX and Concachampions he has scored a total of 7 goals with the Monterrey jersey, making him one of the most in-form strikers in the championship.
Last lineup of Mazatlan
H. González (P), J. Madueña, F Almada, V. Alvarado, J. Díaz, J. Intriago, A. Montaño, B. Rubio, G. Del Prete, E. Bárcenas, L. Amarilla
Coach: Ismael Recalvo
Monterrey's last lineup
E. Andrada (P), E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo, J Rodríguez, S. Canales, M. Meza, G. Berterame, B. Vazquez.
Coach: Fernando "el tano" Ortiz
Antecedents
In the last 5 duels, the team from the north has been superior to the team from the port with a balance of 3 wins and 2 ties.
LIGA MX 07/14/23 Mazatlan 0-3 Monterrey
LIGA MX 04/21/23 Mazatlan 0-2 Monterrey
LIGA MX 03/09/22 Monterrey 0-0 Mazatlan 0-0 Mazatlan
LIGA MX 11/03/24 Monterrey 2-1 Mazatlan
LIGA MX 06/08/21 Mazatlan 1-1 Monterrey
How does Mazatlan arrive?
In their last 5 games, the canoneros have had 2 wins, 2 draws and a loss.
LIGA MX 01/03/24 Mazatlán 2-1 Necaxa
LIGA MX 25/02/24 Santos 1-0 Mazatlán
LIGA MX 21/02/24 América 2-2 Mazatlán
LIGA MX 16/02/24 Mazatlán 2-2 Chivas
LIGA MX 09/02/24 Mazatlan 2-0 Atlas
How is Monterrey arriving?
Los Rayados have performed very well in their last 5 games, as they have 3 wins and 2 ties.
CONCACHAMPIONS 07/03/24 Cincinnati 0-1 Monterrey
LIGA MX 03/03/24 Monterrey 3-0 Pumas
LIGA MX 28/02/24 Xolos 1-1 Monterrey
LIGA MX 23/02/24 Juárez 0-3 Monterrey
LIGA MX 18/02/24 Monterrey 0-0 Toluca
Stadium
The BBVA Stadium, which will host the match of the 11th date, is located in Monterrey, Mexico, inaugurated on August 2, 2015, being its first match in the Eusébio Trophy in its eighth edition, where the Rayados won by a score of 3-0 against Benfica, the first goal scored on that field was by Cesar Montes.
Liga MX continues on course
Facing the end of the tournament, Liga MX offers us this match, where the teams live different realities, where Rayados is living a great moment at the top where they are in 1st place with 22 points, while the canoneros, are in 15th place with 9 points, looking to add to aspire to be in the Play-In, while the northern teams are looking to get points to tie their classification.
Welcome
Hello everyone, thank you for joining us for the broadcast of the match between Rayados de Monterrey vs Mazatlan FC, corresponding to Day 11 of the LIGA MX 2023-24.
My name is Samuel Sirotzky and I will have the pleasure of being your host for this match. We offer you an analysis ahead of the match, updated scores and news, here on VAVEL.