Update
12:30 AM 44 minutes ago

90+8´

THE MATCH IS OVER! AMÉRICA QUALIFIES FOR THE NEXT ROUND. WITH A 5-3 AGGREGATE SCORE, THE EAGLE FLIES AT THE AZTECA.

12:25 AM an hour ago

90+4´

THE EQUALIZER IS CLOSE! Quiñones hits it with everything he has in the area but the red and white goalkeeper makes a good two-handed save.

12:23 AM an hour ago

90+2´

There are cards everywhere, "Pollo" Briseño gets a yellow card, Ramón Juárez is cautioned for complaining. 

12:21 AM an hour ago

90´

Eight minutes are added to the second half, Chivas still have minutes to live. 

12:19 AM an hour ago

88´

Great defensive coverage by Israel Reyes to avoid Pocho's cross, after which the Azulcrema player is left lying down asking for a substitution. 

12:15 AM an hour ago

85´

FOUL! Sepúlveda is cautioned for a strong foul on Israel Reyes.

12:13 AM an hour ago

83´

CHANGE IN AMÉRICA! Henry Martín comes off and Salvador Reyes takes his place. 

12:13 AM an hour ago

82´

FOUL! Chicharito Hernández takes Diego Valdés to the turf and the referee signals a free kick for América.

12:10 AM an hour ago

79´

Piojo Alvarado's shot crashes into the figure of Israel Reyes and América defends one more Chivas attack.

12:07 AM an hour ago

76´

Great pass from Mozo to Cade Cowell but Igor Lichnovsky's coverage is better to send the ball to a throw-in. 

12:04 AM an hour ago

73´

The referee whistles a foul in favor of the Rebaño Sagrado and Guti takes it quickly, Cowell having a great game and even Julián Quiñones has to go down to defend due to the pace of the match.

12:01 AM an hour ago

70´

CHANGE AT CHIVAS! Ricardo Marín comes off and Chicharito Hernández enters amidst a loud booing.

11:59 PM an hour ago

69´

Foul on Luis Ángel Malagón, Ricardo Marín came with a sweep and took out the goalkeeper in the process. 

11:56 PM an hour ago

67´

WHAT A GREAT GAME! Diego Valdés' shot goes over the crossbar but the match is back and forth.

11:51 PM an hour ago

62´

GOOOOOL FOR CHIVAS! ROBERTO ALVARADO APPEARS AND SCORES THE THIRD FOR GUADALAJARA! THE HERD WAKES UP AGAIN.

11:46 PM an hour ago

59´

GOAL BY AMÉRICA! THE MATCH IS TIED! AMÉRICA IS BACK IN THE GAME! JONATHAN DOS SANTOS HIT IT WITH EVERYTHING HE HAD AND MADE IT 2-2. 

11:41 PM 2 hours ago

55´

America is dominating possession of the ball, and after the goal, they took control of the game again.

11:36 PM 2 hours ago

HALF TIME

So far, the overall score is 3-2 in favor of América, if Chivas scores a goal

11:31 PM 2 hours ago

45+3´

End of the first half, Chivas surprisingly leads 0-2 and are 45 minutes + one goal away from tying the aggregate.

11:26 PM 2 hours ago

45+2´

The free kick cannot be taken because Bear Gonzalez is on the turf of the field of play.

11:21 PM 2 hours ago

45+1´

Alejandro Zendejas is fouled and America gets a direct free kick before the end of the first half.

11:16 PM 2 hours ago

45´

We reached the 45th minute, 2 minutes of additional time were added, despite the fact that the first half was very tight due to so many fouls.

11:11 PM 2 hours ago

43´

Henry Martín's shot goes over the crossbar and there is no danger in the Chivas goal. GREAT FIRST HALF FOR THE TAPATIOS! 

11:06 PM 2 hours ago

40´

Ya se fueron cuarenta minutos, Chivas está a sólo un gol de alargar la eliminatoria. ¡América sigue sin despertar!

11:01 PM 2 hours ago

37´

WHAT DID YOU DO CHICOTE? A great cross from Diego Valdés to Chicote, who was coming in from the left but his shot was wide of the target.

10:56 PM 2 hours ago

36´

YELLOW CARD! El Oso Gonzalez takes down Alvaro Fidalgo and earns a yellow card.

10:51 PM 2 hours ago

32´

GOAL FOR CHIVAS! RICARDO MARÍN APPEARS INSIDE THE BOX AND SMASHES IT HOME! CHIVAS IS STILL ALIVE IN THE PLAYOFFS! 

10:46 PM 2 hours ago

30´

Half an hour into the game, the match has been very tight so far and Chivas still has the advantage on the scoreboard. 

10:41 PM 3 hours ago

29´

Julián Quiñones fouled Alan Mozo in the defensive zone and Chivas gained possession of the ball.

10:36 PM 3 hours ago

27´

ANOTHER FOUL! Zendejas is brought down to the turf again, this time it was Piojo Alvarado who committed the infraction in the navel of the field.

10:31 PM 3 hours ago

26´

Foul! Chiquete pulls Zendejas and the referee calls a free kick in the third quarter of the field.

10:26 PM 3 hours ago

25´

Álvaro Fidalgo is lying on the turf after Isaac Brizuela fouled the Asturian.

10:21 PM 3 hours ago

23´

Nene" Beltrán was already on his way to goal but Israel Reyes made a good defensive cover to clear the ball to the sideline.

10:16 PM 3 hours ago

21´

THE ONE YOU LET GO, LICHNOVSKY! The Chilean center back arrived alone in the area and he himself shot awkwardly, sending the ball far over the goal.

10:11 PM 3 hours ago

20´

AMÉRICA COMES CLOSE! Henry Martín's header is blocked by Chiquete Orozco and the ball escapes for a corner kick.

10:06 PM 3 hours ago

20´

With 20 minutes gone, Chivas is now two goals away from sending the game into overtime.

10:01 PM 3 hours ago

17´

Cowell close again! Alan Mozo's cross to the "Cowboy" sends it into the stands. It could have been Chivas' second.

9:56 PM 3 hours ago

16´

America comes close! Fidalgo makes a great individual play inside the field and the Spaniard sends it over the crossbar.

9:51 PM 3 hours ago

14´

Jonathan Dos Santos' long-range shot goes wide of the goal! America tries to wake up. 

9:46 PM 3 hours ago

13´

Chivas were looking for their second! Cowell's run down the right side of the field and in the attempted cross, Luis Ángel Malagón reads the play well to keep the ball.

9:41 PM 4 hours ago

11´

GOOOOOOL FOR CHIVAS! Alan Mozo's cross to Cade Cowell and he finishes without thinking to send the ball into the net, Chivas is winning! 

9:36 PM 4 hours ago

10´

After the first ten minutes of the match, the game started off very tight and it was Chivas who had the opportunity to open the scoring so far.

9:31 PM 4 hours ago

Diego Valdes is receiving medical attention at the moment and is gradually returning to the game.

9:26 PM 4 hours ago

Foul! Diego Valdés is taken down in the middle of the pitch, Isaac Brizuela was the man involved and the referee is already talking to him.

9:21 PM 4 hours ago

A HIT! What a shot by Oso Gonzalez that hits the crossbar and Chivas almost goes ahead on the scoreboard. America is saved! 

9:16 PM 4 hours ago

Foul! El Oso González pulls down Julián Quiñones on the left and the ball passes into the Eagles' control.

9:11 PM 4 hours ago

Fact: The departure of Jonathan Cabecita Rodríguez from América is already a fact, it is only a matter of time before the Uruguayan leaves for the Portland Timbers.

9:06 PM 4 hours ago

At the moment the aggregate score is 3-0 in favor of América, Chivas needs three to tie things up and send this to extra time.

9:01 PM 4 hours ago

América starts the game with high pressure, forcing Chivas to look for a long ball and therefore, lose possession of the ball.

8:56 PM 4 hours ago

Foul! Henry Martín knocks down Marín in the midfield and the referee blows a stoppage time whistle for Chivas.

8:51 PM 4 hours ago

Just as the game kicked off, the Chivas goalkeeper sent a long ball into the midfield that Alejandro Zendejas ended up winning and América gained possession. 

8:46 PM 4 hours ago

THE MATCH KICKS OFF! América and Chivas play the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16, defining a ticket to the next round. 

8:41 PM 5 hours ago

THEY'RE TAKING THE FIELD!

América is already taking the field at the Estadio Azteca in the company of Chivas, and the CONCACAF Champions Cup anthem is playing! 

8:36 PM 5 hours ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START

In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between América and Chivas from the Azteca Stadium, a game corresponding to the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16.

8:31 PM 5 hours ago

LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting XI that Chivas will send to face América in the second leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. 

8:26 PM 5 hours ago

LINE-UP LIST

This is the starting eleven that América is sending to face Chivas in the second leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. 

8:21 PM 5 hours ago

JUSTICE IS COMING

Following América's complaint about racist comments against Julián Quiñones, Concacaf announced that they will investigate what happened at the Akron Stadium last Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

8:16 PM 5 hours ago

WHO'S IN FOR THE EAGLES IN THE QUARTERFINALS?

Everything indicates that the team coached by André Jardine will be in the next round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, in case they finish the second leg against Guadalajara, it does not seem to have a complicated key, their next opponent would be between New England and Alajuelense of Costa Rica. 

8:11 PM 5 hours ago

PRIZES FOR THE WINNER

For each edition, starting in 2024, the CONCACAF Champions Cup champion will receive more than US$5 million in distributions and prizes, an increase of more than five times compared to the Champions League era.

8:06 PM 5 hours ago

HOW WILL THE FINAL BE PLAYED?

The Final will be played as a single match at a neutral venue and will no longer be a round-robin game, with the winner also earning a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup. It should also be noted that this year's final has not yet been announced, however, it is speculated that it will be held in the United States. 

8:01 PM 5 hours ago

LET'S REMEMBER

Once, in the Clausura 2023 playoffs, Chivas arrived at the second leg of the semifinal at the Azteca Stadium with a 1-0 disadvantage on aggregate. América started the match as overwhelming favorites to advance to the final of that tournament, but a surprising goal by Ronaldo Cisneros put Chivas ahead in the first half. In the second half, América equalized with a goal by Diego Valdés at 57', however, Alan Mozo gave the advantage to the Guadalajara team and it was at the end of the match that Chiquete Orozco scored the definitive 1-3 in favor of Guadalajara, achieving the epic comeback.

7:56 PM 5 hours ago

QUOTED

Among Mexican teams, the second highest market value after America is Monterrey, with a price tag of US$97.8 million, followed by Tigres (74.1), Guadalajara (67) and Pachuca Tuzos (41.5).

7:51 PM 5 hours ago

DRESSING ROOMS READY

The dressing room that will house the "Rebaño Sagrado" team is now ready at the Monumental Azteca Stadium. Will the red-and-white fans be celebrating with great excitement in the Mexican capital today? 

7:46 PM 5 hours ago

THEY ARE HERE!

Club América is already at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula for the second 45 minutes of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16. It remains to be seen which starting eleven will be used by André Jardine's men.

7:41 PM 6 hours ago

DATES TO SAVE

Round of 16: March 12-14 (second leg).
Quarterfinals: April 2 to 4 (first legs) and April 9 to 11 (second legs).
Semifinals: April 23 to 25 (first leg matches) and April 30 to May 2 (second leg matches).
Final: Sunday, June 2, 2024 (single match).

7:36 PM 6 hours ago

WHO COULD BE THE POSSIBLE NEW RIVAL?

The next opponent for Chivas or América will be defined in tomorrow's match between Alajuelense and New England Revolutions. It is worth mentioning that the MLS team is leading 4-0 on aggregate.

7:31 PM 6 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait for the CONCACAF Champions League is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players return to the lawns of North America with the best matches in the world.

7:26 PM 6 hours ago

WHAT DOES AMERICA NEED TO PASS?

América can advance to the next round by winning, drawing or even losing. 

By winning by any score, América would advance to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. A tie by any score would also advance the Eagles to the next round. Losing 0-2, they would also advance to the next round. 

7:21 PM 6 hours ago

SURVEYED THE TERRAIN

Yesterday, Chivas held their afternoon training session at the Azteca Stadium in preparation for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup against América. They face the task of reversing a 3-0 deficit in order to advance to the next stage of the tournament.

7:16 PM 6 hours ago

THE LAST TIME CHIVAS CAME FROM BEHIND

More than twenty years ago, in the playoff of the 2003 Clausura tournament, Cruz Azul and Chivas faced each other. In the first match, Cruz Azul won 4-1 with goals from Palencia, Alejandro Corona and a brace from Juan Carlos Cacho, while Omar Bravo scored for Chivas. However, in the second leg, Chivas made a spectacular comeback to reach the playoffs, winning by the same score of 4-1, this time in their favor, with goals from Omar Bravo, Joel Sánchez, Johnnie García and Jair García.

7:11 PM 6 hours ago

CURIOUS FACT

At the Concacaf level, América and Chivas have met on three occasions, with the Águilas winning two of those matches and one ending in a draw. As a result, the Chivas team has failed to secure a victory in the North and Central American soccer region.

7:06 PM 6 hours ago

IS PLAYED IN THE OTHER KEY

The other key is currently being played between Inter Miami and Nashville, with Leo Messi's team winning by a score of 2-0.

7:01 PM 6 hours ago

THE GAME HAS NOT YET BEEN PLAYED AND THERE ARE ALREADY SANCTIONS

According to journalist Fernando Cevallos, CONCACAF would be fining América around US$10,000 for not providing timely access to the media for the Chivas pre-match press conference at the Azteca stadium.

6:56 PM 6 hours ago

IN CASE YOU GO TO THE STADIUM

You will be able to enter the Azteca Stadium starting at 18:00 hrs.

Parking will be available from 16:30 hrs at Gate 3 at a cost (subject to availability).

IMPORTANT: There is no season ticket access for the Clausura 2024 season ticket.
Your men's season ticket cards for the Apertura 2023 tournament will no longer be active for scanning at the entrance.

6:51 PM 6 hours ago

GOAL SCORERS GENTLEMEN

If we are going to talk about goal scorers and Clásicos de Clásicos, we have to talk about Luis Roberto Alves Zague and Omar Bravo, two of the most important players for the rivalry between América and Chivas to grow in recent times. Today, who could be considered the "Great Idols" of both institutions?

6:46 PM 6 hours ago

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY

The Azteca Stadium will host "El Clasico de Mexico" for the first time in the history of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. It is worth noting that América and Chivas had already faced each other in a CONCACAF tournament in 1985, however, the return leg was played in Los Angeles, California.

6:41 PM 7 hours ago

AMÉRICA NEEDS ANOTHER WIN

To be able to close at home in the quarterfinals. As they have the same points as New England Revolution (they won the first leg of the round of 16 4-0), the tiebreaker is goal difference. 

They need to score as many goals as possible so as not to depend so much on what New England does in the second leg.

6:36 PM 7 hours ago

MEXICO IN THE TOP

After what happened in the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which the Mexican teams were left to play against the MLS teams, Tigres and Pachuca gave a lesson in their respective matches, eliminating Orlando City and Philadelphia Union by a landslide. Yesterday, Tigres and Pachuca gave a master class in their respective matches, eliminating Orlando City and Philadelphia Union by a landslide, imposing the locale and the talent of Liga MX. Monterrey, América and Chivas are still alive in the tournament.

6:31 PM 7 hours ago

CAN THERE BE PENALTIES?

Unlike the Mexican tournament, where the away goal factor is already nullified, in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the factor is still in force. Therefore, for kicks from the eleven penalty kicks to be taken, Chivas must win 0-3 in the 90 minutes and no goals must be scored in the aggregate by both teams.  

6:26 PM 7 hours ago

WILL THE OCCASION BE REPEATED?

Let's take a trip back in time, after Chivas managed to make the comeback in the Clausura 2023, winning the playoffs 1-3 after losing the first leg semifinal 1-0 against América, the next game took place at the Azteca for the Apertura 2023. On that occasion, América took advantage of home advantage and won 4-0 against the club from Guadalajara. 
Today, the Clasico de Mexico will be played at the Azteca and the eagles are the best offensive team in the country, will they score? 

6:21 PM 7 hours ago

AZULCREMA DOMINANCE

16 "Clásicos" have been played since the 2017 Apertura. 

America 4 - 0 Chivas 
America 1 - 3 Chivas 
Chivas 0 - 1 America 
Chivas 1 - 4 America 
America 0 - 0 Chivas 
Chivas 0 - 0 America 
Chivas 0 - 3 America 
America 1 - 2 Chivas 
Chivas 1 - 0 America
America 1 - 0 Chivas
America 4 - 1 Chivas
Chivas 0 - 2 America
America 2 - 0 Chivas
America 1 - 1 Chivas
Chivas 1 - 1 America
America 2 - 1 Chivas

America: 9 wins, 4 ties, 3 losses 

6:16 PM 7 hours ago

Tune in here Club America vs Chivas Updates

Do not miss a detail of the match with the with VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Club America vs Chivas match.

6:11 PM 7 hours ago

What time is Club America vs Chivas match?

This is the start time of the game Club America vs Chivas of 13th March in several countries:

Where To Watch Chivas vs Club América around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels

United States

March 13, 2024

21:30 ET

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

March 13, 2024

23:30

  

Bolivia

March 13, 2024

21:30

  

Brasil

March 13, 2024

23:30

  

Chile

March 13, 2024

23:30

  

Colombia

March 13, 2024

21:30

  

Ecuador

March 13, 2024

21:30

  

Spain

March 14, 2024

4:30 

  

Mexico

March 13, 2024

20:30

Fox Sports

Peru

March 13, 2024

21:30 

  

6:06 PM 7 hours ago

Watch out for this Chivas player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the right winger; Cade Cowell. Cowell Cowell, since he arrived at Chivas, has worn the shirt with pride and has had great performances that have made the red and white fans fall in love with him, and his great ability to overflow, has made Cowell a dangerous player on the left side of the field.

6:01 PM 7 hours ago

Watch out for this América player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Andrés Quiñones. The current attacker for América has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.

5:56 PM 7 hours ago

Last Club América lineup:

Ó. Jiménez, L. Fuentes, N. Araujo, R. Juárez, K. Álvarez; R. Sánchez, S. Naveda, B. Rodríguez, A. Zendejas; J. Dilrosun, I. Hernández.

5:51 PM 7 hours ago

Chivas' last lineup:

J. Rangel; A. Briseño, A. Mozo, J. Orozco, L. Sepúlveda; V. Gúzman, E. Gutiérrez, F. González; C. Cowell, Chicharito, R. Alvarado.

5:46 PM 7 hours ago

Background:

Chivas and Club América have faced each other on a total of 64 occasions (28 Club América wins, 17 draws, 19 Chivas wins) where the scales are entirely in favor of the capital city side. In terms of goals scored, América beats Chivas, with a total of 80 goals scored and 62 for the red-and-black team. Their last meeting dates back to the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where América won, enjoyed themselves and won 3-0 at the Akron Stadium.

5:41 PM 8 hours ago

About the Stadium:

Estadio Azteca is an iconic soccer stadium located in Mexico City, inaugurated in 1966, the "Coloso de Santa Ursula" is the current home of Club America, Club America Femenil and Mexican National Team. Its original capacity was around 107,000 spectators, although it has been reduced to around 87,000 spectators due to different remodeling works. Estadio Azteca is best known for being the first stadium in history to host two FIFA World Cup finals. In 1970, it was the scene of the famous final in which Pelé's Brazil won its third cup, and in 1986, it was the venue where Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, won its first World Cup.

5:36 PM 8 hours ago

Aiming for the feat

On the other hand, Chivas del Guadalajara will be looking to beat América just as they did in the Clausura 2023, exactly, almost a year ago, when the "Rebaño Sagrado" team arrived with a disadvantage on aggregate after losing the first leg of the Liga MX semifinals and, with grit, managed to overcome the adversity to eliminate América. Now, almost a year after that feat, Fernando Gago's men will want to duplicate the feat and eliminate the eagles with a landslide at the Azteca Stadium that will allow them to dream of advancing to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

5:31 PM 8 hours ago

To seal their ticket to the next round

The América team will be looking to seal their ticket to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup after the first leg of this international edition of the Clasico de Mexico, where the Eagles won and beat their fierce rivals on their home field and in front of their own fans. In these remaining 90 minutes, Club América will be able to try to finish their pass to the quarterfinals at home, leaving a clear message on the table, that in Mexico there is only one great team and that team is the current champion of Mexican football. Likewise, over the weekend, André Jardine decided to rest his main players in the match against Tigres, to have them at their best for these remaining 90 minutes and to try to score again in the second leg of these round of 16.

5:26 PM 8 hours ago

To make history in CONCACAF

The road continues in the CONCACAF Champions Cup or CONCACAF Champions League, one of the most important international competitions that brings together all the champion, runner-up and best teams of the season in the same competition with a single objective; to bring out the best club in the North Chivasn area and send it to the Club World Cup to represent the level of the region and leave all North and Central Chivasn soccer with the flag flying high. In this new competition where the quotas were expanded and therefore, more clubs were able to qualify for this new competition, the last club will be sought to get the ticket to the Club World Cup in 2025 so that it can participate in the first World Cup similar to that of FIFA that is held every four years and can be measured one on one against the best teams in the world, However, to get there, it will have to get through this round of 16 stage, which will be played in two rounds with the integrated factor of away goals to define a winner in the event that an elimination series ends in a tie.

5:21 PM 8 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Club America vs Chivas match will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.

5:16 PM 8 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL’s LIVE coverage of the 2024 Concacaf champions Cup Match: Club America vs Chivas!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with all the information on VAVEL.

