By winning by any score, América would advance to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. A tie by any score would also advance the Eagles to the next round. Losing 0-2, they would also advance to the next round.

Parking will be available from 16:30 hrs at Gate 3 at a cost (subject to availability).

IMPORTANT: There is no season ticket access for the Clausura 2024 season ticket.

Your men's season ticket cards for the Apertura 2023 tournament will no longer be active for scanning at the entrance.