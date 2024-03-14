ADVERTISEMENT
90+8´
THE MATCH IS OVER! AMÉRICA QUALIFIES FOR THE NEXT ROUND. WITH A 5-3 AGGREGATE SCORE, THE EAGLE FLIES AT THE AZTECA.
90+4´
THE EQUALIZER IS CLOSE! Quiñones hits it with everything he has in the area but the red and white goalkeeper makes a good two-handed save.
90+2´
There are cards everywhere, "Pollo" Briseño gets a yellow card, Ramón Juárez is cautioned for complaining.
90´
Eight minutes are added to the second half, Chivas still have minutes to live.
88´
Great defensive coverage by Israel Reyes to avoid Pocho's cross, after which the Azulcrema player is left lying down asking for a substitution.
85´
FOUL! Sepúlveda is cautioned for a strong foul on Israel Reyes.
83´
CHANGE IN AMÉRICA! Henry Martín comes off and Salvador Reyes takes his place.
82´
FOUL! Chicharito Hernández takes Diego Valdés to the turf and the referee signals a free kick for América.
79´
Piojo Alvarado's shot crashes into the figure of Israel Reyes and América defends one more Chivas attack.
76´
Great pass from Mozo to Cade Cowell but Igor Lichnovsky's coverage is better to send the ball to a throw-in.
73´
The referee whistles a foul in favor of the Rebaño Sagrado and Guti takes it quickly, Cowell having a great game and even Julián Quiñones has to go down to defend due to the pace of the match.
70´
CHANGE AT CHIVAS! Ricardo Marín comes off and Chicharito Hernández enters amidst a loud booing.
69´
Foul on Luis Ángel Malagón, Ricardo Marín came with a sweep and took out the goalkeeper in the process.
67´
WHAT A GREAT GAME! Diego Valdés' shot goes over the crossbar but the match is back and forth.
62´
GOOOOOL FOR CHIVAS! ROBERTO ALVARADO APPEARS AND SCORES THE THIRD FOR GUADALAJARA! THE HERD WAKES UP AGAIN.
59´
GOAL BY AMÉRICA! THE MATCH IS TIED! AMÉRICA IS BACK IN THE GAME! JONATHAN DOS SANTOS HIT IT WITH EVERYTHING HE HAD AND MADE IT 2-2.
55´
America is dominating possession of the ball, and after the goal, they took control of the game again.
HALF TIME
So far, the overall score is 3-2 in favor of América, if Chivas scores a goal
45+3´
End of the first half, Chivas surprisingly leads 0-2 and are 45 minutes + one goal away from tying the aggregate.
45+2´
The free kick cannot be taken because Bear Gonzalez is on the turf of the field of play.
45+1´
Alejandro Zendejas is fouled and America gets a direct free kick before the end of the first half.
45´
We reached the 45th minute, 2 minutes of additional time were added, despite the fact that the first half was very tight due to so many fouls.
43´
Henry Martín's shot goes over the crossbar and there is no danger in the Chivas goal. GREAT FIRST HALF FOR THE TAPATIOS!
40´
Ya se fueron cuarenta minutos, Chivas está a sólo un gol de alargar la eliminatoria. ¡América sigue sin despertar!
37´
WHAT DID YOU DO CHICOTE? A great cross from Diego Valdés to Chicote, who was coming in from the left but his shot was wide of the target.
36´
YELLOW CARD! El Oso Gonzalez takes down Alvaro Fidalgo and earns a yellow card.
32´
GOAL FOR CHIVAS! RICARDO MARÍN APPEARS INSIDE THE BOX AND SMASHES IT HOME! CHIVAS IS STILL ALIVE IN THE PLAYOFFS!
30´
Half an hour into the game, the match has been very tight so far and Chivas still has the advantage on the scoreboard.
29´
Julián Quiñones fouled Alan Mozo in the defensive zone and Chivas gained possession of the ball.
27´
ANOTHER FOUL! Zendejas is brought down to the turf again, this time it was Piojo Alvarado who committed the infraction in the navel of the field.
26´
Foul! Chiquete pulls Zendejas and the referee calls a free kick in the third quarter of the field.
25´
Álvaro Fidalgo is lying on the turf after Isaac Brizuela fouled the Asturian.
23´
Nene" Beltrán was already on his way to goal but Israel Reyes made a good defensive cover to clear the ball to the sideline.
21´
THE ONE YOU LET GO, LICHNOVSKY! The Chilean center back arrived alone in the area and he himself shot awkwardly, sending the ball far over the goal.
20´
AMÉRICA COMES CLOSE! Henry Martín's header is blocked by Chiquete Orozco and the ball escapes for a corner kick.
20´
With 20 minutes gone, Chivas is now two goals away from sending the game into overtime.
17´
Cowell close again! Alan Mozo's cross to the "Cowboy" sends it into the stands. It could have been Chivas' second.
16´
America comes close! Fidalgo makes a great individual play inside the field and the Spaniard sends it over the crossbar.
14´
Jonathan Dos Santos' long-range shot goes wide of the goal! America tries to wake up.
13´
Chivas were looking for their second! Cowell's run down the right side of the field and in the attempted cross, Luis Ángel Malagón reads the play well to keep the ball.
11´
GOOOOOOL FOR CHIVAS! Alan Mozo's cross to Cade Cowell and he finishes without thinking to send the ball into the net, Chivas is winning!
10´
After the first ten minutes of the match, the game started off very tight and it was Chivas who had the opportunity to open the scoring so far.
9´
Diego Valdes is receiving medical attention at the moment and is gradually returning to the game.
7´
Foul! Diego Valdés is taken down in the middle of the pitch, Isaac Brizuela was the man involved and the referee is already talking to him.
6´
A HIT! What a shot by Oso Gonzalez that hits the crossbar and Chivas almost goes ahead on the scoreboard. America is saved!
5´
Foul! El Oso González pulls down Julián Quiñones on the left and the ball passes into the Eagles' control.
4´
Fact: The departure of Jonathan Cabecita Rodríguez from América is already a fact, it is only a matter of time before the Uruguayan leaves for the Portland Timbers.
3´
At the moment the aggregate score is 3-0 in favor of América, Chivas needs three to tie things up and send this to extra time.
2´
América starts the game with high pressure, forcing Chivas to look for a long ball and therefore, lose possession of the ball.
1´
Foul! Henry Martín knocks down Marín in the midfield and the referee blows a stoppage time whistle for Chivas.
1´
Just as the game kicked off, the Chivas goalkeeper sent a long ball into the midfield that Alejandro Zendejas ended up winning and América gained possession.
1´
THE MATCH KICKS OFF! América and Chivas play the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16, defining a ticket to the next round.
THEY'RE TAKING THE FIELD!
América is already taking the field at the Estadio Azteca in the company of Chivas, and the CONCACAF Champions Cup anthem is playing!
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE WILL START
In a couple of moments we will start broadcasting the match between América and Chivas from the Azteca Stadium, a game corresponding to the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16.
LINE-UP LIST
This is the starting XI that Chivas will send to face América in the second leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024.
LINE-UP LIST
This is the starting eleven that América is sending to face Chivas in the second leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024.
JUSTICE IS COMING
Following América's complaint about racist comments against Julián Quiñones, Concacaf announced that they will investigate what happened at the Akron Stadium last Wednesday in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup.
WHO'S IN FOR THE EAGLES IN THE QUARTERFINALS?
Everything indicates that the team coached by André Jardine will be in the next round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, in case they finish the second leg against Guadalajara, it does not seem to have a complicated key, their next opponent would be between New England and Alajuelense of Costa Rica.
PRIZES FOR THE WINNER
For each edition, starting in 2024, the CONCACAF Champions Cup champion will receive more than US$5 million in distributions and prizes, an increase of more than five times compared to the Champions League era.
HOW WILL THE FINAL BE PLAYED?
The Final will be played as a single match at a neutral venue and will no longer be a round-robin game, with the winner also earning a ticket to the FIFA Club World Cup. It should also be noted that this year's final has not yet been announced, however, it is speculated that it will be held in the United States.
LET'S REMEMBER
Once, in the Clausura 2023 playoffs, Chivas arrived at the second leg of the semifinal at the Azteca Stadium with a 1-0 disadvantage on aggregate. América started the match as overwhelming favorites to advance to the final of that tournament, but a surprising goal by Ronaldo Cisneros put Chivas ahead in the first half. In the second half, América equalized with a goal by Diego Valdés at 57', however, Alan Mozo gave the advantage to the Guadalajara team and it was at the end of the match that Chiquete Orozco scored the definitive 1-3 in favor of Guadalajara, achieving the epic comeback.
QUOTED
Among Mexican teams, the second highest market value after America is Monterrey, with a price tag of US$97.8 million, followed by Tigres (74.1), Guadalajara (67) and Pachuca Tuzos (41.5).
DRESSING ROOMS READY
The dressing room that will house the "Rebaño Sagrado" team is now ready at the Monumental Azteca Stadium. Will the red-and-white fans be celebrating with great excitement in the Mexican capital today?
THEY ARE HERE!
Club América is already at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula for the second 45 minutes of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16. It remains to be seen which starting eleven will be used by André Jardine's men.
DATES TO SAVE
Round of 16: March 12-14 (second leg).
Quarterfinals: April 2 to 4 (first legs) and April 9 to 11 (second legs).
Semifinals: April 23 to 25 (first leg matches) and April 30 to May 2 (second leg matches).
Final: Sunday, June 2, 2024 (single match).
WHO COULD BE THE POSSIBLE NEW RIVAL?
The next opponent for Chivas or América will be defined in tomorrow's match between Alajuelense and New England Revolutions. It is worth mentioning that the MLS team is leading 4-0 on aggregate.
THE WAIT IS OVER
The wait for the CONCACAF Champions League is over, all the action, the best goals, the best plays, the hottest controversies and the best players return to the lawns of North America with the best matches in the world.
WHAT DOES AMERICA NEED TO PASS?
América can advance to the next round by winning, drawing or even losing.
By winning by any score, América would advance to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. A tie by any score would also advance the Eagles to the next round. Losing 0-2, they would also advance to the next round.
SURVEYED THE TERRAIN
Yesterday, Chivas held their afternoon training session at the Azteca Stadium in preparation for the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup against América. They face the task of reversing a 3-0 deficit in order to advance to the next stage of the tournament.
THE LAST TIME CHIVAS CAME FROM BEHIND
More than twenty years ago, in the playoff of the 2003 Clausura tournament, Cruz Azul and Chivas faced each other. In the first match, Cruz Azul won 4-1 with goals from Palencia, Alejandro Corona and a brace from Juan Carlos Cacho, while Omar Bravo scored for Chivas. However, in the second leg, Chivas made a spectacular comeback to reach the playoffs, winning by the same score of 4-1, this time in their favor, with goals from Omar Bravo, Joel Sánchez, Johnnie García and Jair García.
CURIOUS FACT
At the Concacaf level, América and Chivas have met on three occasions, with the Águilas winning two of those matches and one ending in a draw. As a result, the Chivas team has failed to secure a victory in the North and Central American soccer region.
IS PLAYED IN THE OTHER KEY
The other key is currently being played between Inter Miami and Nashville, with Leo Messi's team winning by a score of 2-0.
THE GAME HAS NOT YET BEEN PLAYED AND THERE ARE ALREADY SANCTIONS
According to journalist Fernando Cevallos, CONCACAF would be fining América around US$10,000 for not providing timely access to the media for the Chivas pre-match press conference at the Azteca stadium.
IN CASE YOU GO TO THE STADIUM
You will be able to enter the Azteca Stadium starting at 18:00 hrs.
Parking will be available from 16:30 hrs at Gate 3 at a cost (subject to availability).
IMPORTANT: There is no season ticket access for the Clausura 2024 season ticket.
Your men's season ticket cards for the Apertura 2023 tournament will no longer be active for scanning at the entrance.
GOAL SCORERS GENTLEMEN
If we are going to talk about goal scorers and Clásicos de Clásicos, we have to talk about Luis Roberto Alves Zague and Omar Bravo, two of the most important players for the rivalry between América and Chivas to grow in recent times. Today, who could be considered the "Great Idols" of both institutions?
FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY
The Azteca Stadium will host "El Clasico de Mexico" for the first time in the history of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. It is worth noting that América and Chivas had already faced each other in a CONCACAF tournament in 1985, however, the return leg was played in Los Angeles, California.
AMÉRICA NEEDS ANOTHER WIN
To be able to close at home in the quarterfinals. As they have the same points as New England Revolution (they won the first leg of the round of 16 4-0), the tiebreaker is goal difference.
They need to score as many goals as possible so as not to depend so much on what New England does in the second leg.
MEXICO IN THE TOP
After what happened in the Leagues Cup, a tournament in which the Mexican teams were left to play against the MLS teams, Tigres and Pachuca gave a lesson in their respective matches, eliminating Orlando City and Philadelphia Union by a landslide. Yesterday, Tigres and Pachuca gave a master class in their respective matches, eliminating Orlando City and Philadelphia Union by a landslide, imposing the locale and the talent of Liga MX. Monterrey, América and Chivas are still alive in the tournament.
CAN THERE BE PENALTIES?
Unlike the Mexican tournament, where the away goal factor is already nullified, in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the factor is still in force. Therefore, for kicks from the eleven penalty kicks to be taken, Chivas must win 0-3 in the 90 minutes and no goals must be scored in the aggregate by both teams.
WILL THE OCCASION BE REPEATED?
Let's take a trip back in time, after Chivas managed to make the comeback in the Clausura 2023, winning the playoffs 1-3 after losing the first leg semifinal 1-0 against América, the next game took place at the Azteca for the Apertura 2023. On that occasion, América took advantage of home advantage and won 4-0 against the club from Guadalajara.
Today, the Clasico de Mexico will be played at the Azteca and the eagles are the best offensive team in the country, will they score?
AZULCREMA DOMINANCE
16 "Clásicos" have been played since the 2017 Apertura.
America 4 - 0 Chivas
America 1 - 3 Chivas
Chivas 0 - 1 America
Chivas 1 - 4 America
America 0 - 0 Chivas
Chivas 0 - 0 America
Chivas 0 - 3 America
America 1 - 2 Chivas
Chivas 1 - 0 America
America 1 - 0 Chivas
America 4 - 1 Chivas
Chivas 0 - 2 America
America 2 - 0 Chivas
America 1 - 1 Chivas
Chivas 1 - 1 America
America 2 - 1 Chivas
America: 9 wins, 4 ties, 3 losses
Tune in here Club America vs Chivas Updates
Do not miss a detail of the match with the with VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Club America vs Chivas match.
What time is Club America vs Chivas match?
This is the start time of the game Club America vs Chivas of 13th March in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Chivas vs Club América around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels
|
United States
|
March 13, 2024
|
21:30 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
March 13, 2024
|
23:30
|
Bolivia
|
March 13, 2024
|
21:30
|
Brasil
|
March 13, 2024
|
23:30
|
Chile
|
March 13, 2024
|
23:30
|
Colombia
|
March 13, 2024
|
21:30
|
Ecuador
|
March 13, 2024
|
21:30
|
Spain
|
March 14, 2024
|
4:30
|
Mexico
|
March 13, 2024
|
20:30
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
March 13, 2024
|
21:30
Watch out for this Chivas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the right winger; Cade Cowell. Cowell Cowell, since he arrived at Chivas, has worn the shirt with pride and has had great performances that have made the red and white fans fall in love with him, and his great ability to overflow, has made Cowell a dangerous player on the left side of the field.
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Andrés Quiñones. The current attacker for América has played a fundamental role in the victories obtained during the season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Last Club América lineup:
Ó. Jiménez, L. Fuentes, N. Araujo, R. Juárez, K. Álvarez; R. Sánchez, S. Naveda, B. Rodríguez, A. Zendejas; J. Dilrosun, I. Hernández.
Chivas' last lineup:
J. Rangel; A. Briseño, A. Mozo, J. Orozco, L. Sepúlveda; V. Gúzman, E. Gutiérrez, F. González; C. Cowell, Chicharito, R. Alvarado.
Background:
Chivas and Club América have faced each other on a total of 64 occasions (28 Club América wins, 17 draws, 19 Chivas wins) where the scales are entirely in favor of the capital city side. In terms of goals scored, América beats Chivas, with a total of 80 goals scored and 62 for the red-and-black team. Their last meeting dates back to the first round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where América won, enjoyed themselves and won 3-0 at the Akron Stadium.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Azteca is an iconic soccer stadium located in Mexico City, inaugurated in 1966, the "Coloso de Santa Ursula" is the current home of Club America, Club America Femenil and Mexican National Team. Its original capacity was around 107,000 spectators, although it has been reduced to around 87,000 spectators due to different remodeling works. Estadio Azteca is best known for being the first stadium in history to host two FIFA World Cup finals. In 1970, it was the scene of the famous final in which Pelé's Brazil won its third cup, and in 1986, it was the venue where Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, won its first World Cup.
Aiming for the feat
On the other hand, Chivas del Guadalajara will be looking to beat América just as they did in the Clausura 2023, exactly, almost a year ago, when the "Rebaño Sagrado" team arrived with a disadvantage on aggregate after losing the first leg of the Liga MX semifinals and, with grit, managed to overcome the adversity to eliminate América. Now, almost a year after that feat, Fernando Gago's men will want to duplicate the feat and eliminate the eagles with a landslide at the Azteca Stadium that will allow them to dream of advancing to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
To seal their ticket to the next round
The América team will be looking to seal their ticket to the next round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup after the first leg of this international edition of the Clasico de Mexico, where the Eagles won and beat their fierce rivals on their home field and in front of their own fans. In these remaining 90 minutes, Club América will be able to try to finish their pass to the quarterfinals at home, leaving a clear message on the table, that in Mexico there is only one great team and that team is the current champion of Mexican football. Likewise, over the weekend, André Jardine decided to rest his main players in the match against Tigres, to have them at their best for these remaining 90 minutes and to try to score again in the second leg of these round of 16.
To make history in CONCACAF
The road continues in the CONCACAF Champions Cup or CONCACAF Champions League, one of the most important international competitions that brings together all the champion, runner-up and best teams of the season in the same competition with a single objective; to bring out the best club in the North Chivasn area and send it to the Club World Cup to represent the level of the region and leave all North and Central Chivasn soccer with the flag flying high. In this new competition where the quotas were expanded and therefore, more clubs were able to qualify for this new competition, the last club will be sought to get the ticket to the Club World Cup in 2025 so that it can participate in the first World Cup similar to that of FIFA that is held every four years and can be measured one on one against the best teams in the world, However, to get there, it will have to get through this round of 16 stage, which will be played in two rounds with the integrated factor of away goals to define a winner in the event that an elimination series ends in a tie.
Kick-off time
The Club America vs Chivas match will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:30 pm ET.
